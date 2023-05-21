Many owe Trump — and others damaged — a full, fair and very public apology.

“In short, the freedom and liberty of every American rests upon nothing more than a fragile understanding,” written on a 15-page scrap of paper” (the U.S. Constitution) John Donald O’Shea, Moline Dispatch, Dec. 1, 2014.

On May 12, 2023, John H. Durham, Special Council for the United States Department of Justice, submitted his report on matters related to intelligence activities and investigations arising out of the 2016 presidential campaigns to Attorney General Merrick B. Garland.

The 306-page report is a damning indictment of the conduct of the “top men” in our FBI and our intelligence agencies.

But will most Americans even consider reading its 13-page “Executive Summary?” Or is this a case of, “Don’t bother me with the facts; I already have made up my mind.”

In his Executive Summary, Durham writes:

“Based on the evidence gathered in multiple exhaustive and costly Federal investigations on the matter (including those of the U.S. House, the Inspector General, and Special Counsel Mueller), neither U.S. law enforcement nor the Intelligence Community appear to have possessed any actual evidence of collusion in their holdings at the commencement of Crossfire Hurricane investigation.”

“Our investigation also revealed that senior FBI personnel displayed a serious lack of analytical rigor towards the information that they received, especially information received from politically affiliated persons and entities. This information in part triggered and sustained Crossfire Hurricane and contributed to the subsequent need for Special Counsel Mueller's investigation. In particular, there was significant reliance on investigative leads provided or funded (directly or indirectly) by Trump's political opponents. The Department did not adequately examine or question these materials and the motivations of those providing them, even when, at about the same time, the Director of the FBI and others learned of significant and potentially contrary intelligence.”

The bottom line is this: the “Trump Collusion Claim” was a hoax, an attempt to frame President Trump, and a fraud upon the American people, which was begun with no basis in evidentiary facts, fueled by perjury and slovenly practice in pleadings before the FISA court, and funded, directly or indirectly, by operatives of the Hilary Clinton campaign, based on a dossier, with no basis in truth, that it paid for.

As a result of the fraud, the lives of innocent Americans — George Papadopoulos, Carter Page, and Gen. Flynn — were financially wrecked and their reputations destroyed, as they were indicted, publicly arrested, jailed, convicted on false testimony while exculpatory evidence was purposefully withheld.

President Trump was falsely labeled a “traitor,” and his administration was enmeshed in a web of lies and two impeachments over the course of four years. And the campaign of lies probably cost him the 2020 election.

And as all this was going on, a Democratic Congress, ABC, NBC, CBS, CNN, MSNBC, the New York Times, the Washington Post and major newspapers throughout the nation, political spokesmen like Adm. Kirby, Twitter and Facebook all eschewed their independence and integrity. And most continued to “peddle the hoax” even after the Mueller Report found their was ‘no Russian collusion.”

For me, the last sentence of Durham’s “Executive Summary” seems to “say it all.”

“The promulgation of additional rules and regulations (to govern the FBI handling of such investigations) to be learned in yet more training sessions would likely prove to be a fruitless exercise if the FBI’s guiding principles of “fidelity, bravery and integrity” are not engrained in the hearts and minds of those sworn to meet the FBI mission of “Protecting the American people and upholding the Constitution of the United States.”

(Note the similarity of my 2014 quote, above).

So, what’s my suggestion to put an end to this monumental hoax and fraud upon the American people? How are the reputations of Donald Trump, et al to be restored? How do the likes of the NY Times, NBC, CNN, et al, ever regain their integrity, self-respect and public respect?

They publicly and unequivocally must confess their errors. Next, they must fully and unequivocally apologize to the American people, the victims of the baseless prosecutions, and to now private-citizen Donald J. Trump. If newspapers, they do so, with banner headlines, perhaps for a week straight. If TV or cable media, they do so, so openly and repeatedly — perhaps for a solid week — so that none of the regular viewers could miss their apologies,

There is a passage in the Act of the Apostles where Paul and Silas are deprived of their rights as Roman citizens, beaten, jailed and put in chains by the magistrates of Philippi. Then when the magistrates were apprised of their error, they personally went to the jail, and publicly made their apologies. No less should happen here.

Nor should this ever happen again in America. Any bets?