On July 12, this paper ran a long front page article, “Abortion ban likely — Iowa lawmakers aim to pass limits”

The article tells us that the bill prohibits abortions only after the baby’s heartbeat is detected. “Fetal heartbeat” is defined by the law as “cardiac activity — the steady and rhythmic contraction of the fetal (baby’s) heart within the gestational sac.”

Because abortions still can be performed before that heartbeat is detected, there clearly is no outright “ban;” just “limits.”

The law is also no “ban,” because abortions can be performed after a rape, if the rape victim reported the rape within 45 days, and after incest reported within 140 days of the offense.

The law also allows abortions where the woman experiences a “medical emergency.” “Medical emergency” is defined as “a situation where the abortion is performed to preserve the life of the pregnant woman whose life is endangered, or when the pregnancy creates a serious risk of substantial, irreversible impairment of a major bodily function.”

Some, who favor greater access to abortions take issue with that definition, arguing that a baby’s heartbeat can truly only be heard somewhere between 17 and 20 weeks; what is heard before that are only “electrical impulses.”

One doctor, who seemingly argues in support of abortion without any limitations, is quoted in the article as saying, “abortion is health care.” “Reproductive freedom is necessary for a healthy and functional community.” The legislation “forces women into lifelong obligations which impact her education, career, family and community.”

But how is abortion “health care for the baby?” Or is the baby unworthy of consideration? Where in that doctor’s remarks do we see any attempt at balancing the mother’s health care interests against the baby’s rights to life and health care?

Many Americans have a sincere religious belief that life begins at the moment of conception. Others believe a woman has an absolute right to abort/kill the child in her womb at any time.

What is clear, however, is that not all Iowans share the same religious or absolutist beliefs.

The people of Iowa can quibble about whether these limits imposed by their legislature are too restrictive or not sufficiently restrictive. But they can adjust or abolish the limits at any time in the future. In overturning Roe vs. Wade, the U.S. Supreme Court admitted its prior error, and returned the issue to the people of the several states to decide the issue for themselves through their elected state representatives.

I favor the Dobbs decision overturning Roe for two reasons:

1. Roe amended our U.S. Constitution in an unconstitutional way. The Constitution itself specifies the procedures by which it can be amended. Nowhere does it provide that five, six, seven, eight or nine judges have that power.

2. I agree with Thomas Jefferson about the source of our fundamental rights: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”

The passage of time, and the advances of science show the wisdom of Jefferson’s words. We now know that every human being possesses both the DNA of his mother and of his father. Indeed, it is that DNA which makes every embryo/fetus/baby a human being; indeed a distinct human being from the moment of conception.

Therefore, if Jefferson is correct when he states that “all men” (meaning “all men, women and children”) have an “unalienable right to life” (and I think he was), then the baby in the womb, being a human being, has an unalienable right to life.

In saying that, I do not mean to imply the life of the embryo/fetus/baby can never be taken. But if taken, it can be taken only for the most serious of reasons —reasons akin to self-defense. In this legislation, for example, the legislature has impliedly determined that rape and incest do not end when penetration ends, but continue on, until the child conceived in rape/incest is aborted. Similarly, notwithstanding the fetus’ right to life, the legislature has determined that the child’s life can be balanced against the mother’s right to act in defense of her own life.

The words of the Declaration of Independence are germane here because it is undeniable that the embryo/fetus/baby is as human as you or I are. It is just younger and more helpless.

If our law doesn’t have as its highest value the protection of human life at all stages, what should its highest value be? Why did Lincoln regard slavery as a moral wrong? Why do we condemn Hitler’s “final solution” for the Jews, gypsies and the mentally disabled? Why do many oppose the death penalty for even those guilty of the most brutal murders? Is a baby’s life worth less?

Is the legislation perfect? Time will tell. But at least under the Dobbs’ decision, the representatives of the people of Iowa appear to have made a good faith effort to strike a reasonable balance between the unborn baby’s right to life, and the mother’s life, health and right to be free from criminally forced pregnancies.