John Donald O'Shea is a retired circuit court judge and a regular columnist.
In December 2022, the Dispatch published a long article, captioned “Quad-City schools see historic learning losses.”
The article cited findings from the 2022 National Assessment of Educational Progress evaluation. The principle finding was “since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic” there have been “historic declines in student performance.”
Among the sub-findings for the 2020-21 year were the following:
• Low-income students saw the biggest drops in learning levels.
• Black middle and high school students saw lower math proficiency rates.
• Urban districts showed greater declines in math skills.
• Losses were greater in districts that spent more time in “remote learning” instruction.
In 17th century England, the education of children, other than those from upper class families, was generally provided by the family and the church, or through apprenticeships. The first public school in the American colonies was the Boston Latin School which opened in 1635. Four years later, the Mather School opened in Dorchester, Massachusetts. It was the first “free” publicly supported school in America.
The reason why public schools came into existence is not hard to understand. Many parents, who themselves had received little or no education, were incapable of educating their own children. Those fortunate enough to have received some education, often were too busy eking out meager livings, and lacked the time, or the will, to educate their children.
This is certainly not to say that educated parents, with the will to do so, are incapable of home schooling. In the years I directed theater at Alleman HS, I was fortunate to become acquainted with a number of kids who had received excellent educations by their mothers through their grade-school years.
But in the first 15 years of my judgeship, especially during those times I was assigned to hear juvenile neglect and delinquency cases, I saw why public and parochial schools were essential to the welfare of children. The one conclusion I drew, that had really stuck with me, was that most of the neglected and delinquent kids who appeared before me were products of a broken home, who had no religious affiliation, and who lacked the ability to read and, therefore, succeed in school.
As a very young boy, I was fortunate to have a dad who loved reading history, geography and detective stories, and who had a solid understanding in basic math. I can recall an evening when we were assigned math homework in subtraction that required “borrowing.” For some reason, when “Sister Mary Arithmetic,” earlier that day taught us how to “borrow,” I didn’t get it. When I tried to do the homework, it seemed impossible. When I told my dad, “I didn’t understand, “how to subtract a bigger number from a smaller number,” it took dad about one minute to explain “borrowing.” After dad’s help, subtracting the likes of 197 from 343 was easy.
But did the math scores really fall during the period of “remote learning” because the kids came from Black or low-income families? I would not draw that conclusion. Based on my life experiences, I would have concluded that the kids who suffered the greatest decline in math and reading skills came from homes were the parents (or parent, in a broken home) didn’t have the skills or the will to supplement the “Zoom” lessons.
When he looked to the future, Grayson Hart always saw a college degree. He was a good student at a good high school. He wanted to be an actor, or maybe a teacher. Growing up, he believed college was the only route to a good job, stability and a happy life. The pandemic changed his mind. A year after high school, Hart is directing a youth theater program in Jackson, Tennessee. He got into every college he applied to but turned them all down. Cost was a big factor, but a year of remote learning gave him time to rethink his future, and the confidence to forge his own path. “So why do I want to put in all the money to get a piece of paper that really isn’t going to help with what I’m doing right now?” Hart is among hundreds of thousands of young people who came of age during the pandemic but didn’t go to college. Many have turned to hourly jobs or careers that don’t require a degree, while others have been deterred by high tuition and the prospect of student debt.
Sadly, I think this was entirely foreseeable.
The principle reason for the creation of programs like “head start,” was to fill the void for those children whose parents couldn’t teach because they themselves lacked the education (or the will) to assist their children in their studies.
In my most recent book, "Memories of the Great Depression: A Time Remembered," the first story in the book tells the story of a “low income,” Black family with three children. The mother was a high school graduate, and a fine pianist. The father was a WWI veteran, who found work at Union Malleable. Both parents had a deep commitment to the tiny church, kitty-corner from their home, where the mother served as pianist for 50 years. The parents prayed with their children every night before bedtime. And then, notwithstanding the untimely death of the father, when the oldest son, my story teller, was in first grade, the widowed mother carried on and fought through the hard decade of the “Great Depression” to successfully raise and educate her three young children.
In later years, two of those children served this county as two of our finest probation officers. The family survived and thrived because of the values the mother instilled and cultivated in her children, and her commitment to the education of her children. Fortunately, they had help from their relatives, their little church, and a number of “kind neighbors.”
So, what’s the real cause of kids not progressing in reading and math during the pandemic?
Some children need face-to-face time with teachers far more than others. In homes where the parent(s) lacked the education to do what teachers could do in the classrooms, and could not (or would not) make up for the loss of in-school teaching, that’s where the losses were the greatest.
Newly released federal data shows, for a second year in a row, school children have fallen behind at historically high rates.
How AP scores in 2021 compared to pre-pandemic scores
How AP scores in 2021 compared to pre-pandemic scores
The disruption to education at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic was widespread, affecting how and where students learned. The lasting result has left a serious impact on what they're learning too, according to standardized testing.
Elementary students' test scores in mathematics and reading plummeted between 2020 and 2022. For older students, Advanced Placement exams and the SATs both were affected. Thousands of students had technical problems when they took an online, at-home version of the AP exams in May and June 2020. The College Board also dropped plans for an at-home choice for the SATs in 2020.
The AP program dates to 1955, established to ensure America's students did not fall behind those in the Soviet Union. The program offers college-level courses to high school students, typically capped by an exam. (A small number of courses do measure students' progress differently; for example, students studying art and design submits a portfolio.)
In all,
38 courses are given in the arts, English, history, math and computer science, the sciences, social sciences, world languages, and world cultures. College Board-administered exams are designed to measure a student's mastery of the material and are scored on a scale of 1 to 5. Most schools require a score of 3 or higher for a student to qualify for college credit or to be placed in a higher-level class. EDsmart investigated how AP scores in 2021 compared to scores in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic, for the 10 most popular tests using data from College Board.
As with nearly all AP tests in general, the number of students taking the exams on this list dropped after 2019 as the pandemic closed schools and forced virtual learning on a broader scale. The average score for most AP tests on this list also fell to just below 3. The steepest drop was in psychology, down more than 12% to 2.7. Two exceptions were average scores in human geography and English language, both of which rose. The percentage of students scoring a 3 or higher also fell, again with the same two exceptions. And here, psychology also recorded the largest decline, down more than 11%.
As for the SATs, the College Board
paused the testing in 2020 in March, May, and June. Even when weekend testing resumed in August of the same year, many centers remained closed or limited their capacity for safety reasons.
Dmytro Zinkevych // Shutterstock
#10. Statistics
- Total enrollment, 2021: 184,111 (16.1% decrease since 2019)
- Average score: 2.9 (0.7% decrease since 2019)
- Students scoring 3 or higher: 57.9% (down 1.8% points since 2019)
Rido // Shutterstock
#9. Human geography
- Total enrollment, 2021: 211,735 (6.0% decrease since 2019)
- Average score: 2.7 (5.5% increase since 2019)
- Students scoring 3 or higher: 52.5% (up 3.4% points since 2019)
GagliardiPhotography // Shutterstock
#8. Biology
- Total enrollment, 2021: 230,527 (11.6% decrease since 2019)
- Average score: 2.8 (3.1% decrease since 2019)
- Students scoring 3 or higher: 59.2% (down 5.5% points since 2019)
Rido // Shutterstock
#7. Calculus AB
- Total enrollment, 2021: 251,639 (16.3% decrease since 2019)
- Average score: 2.8 (6.7% decrease since 2019)
- Students scoring 3 or higher: 51.0% (down 7.4% points since 2019)
Jessica Jeong // Shutterstock
#6. United States government and politics
- Total enrollment, 2021: 283,353 (10.0% decrease since 2019)
- Average score: 2.6 (4.0% decrease since 2019)
- Students scoring 3 or higher: 50.4% (down 4.7% points since 2019)
Drazen Zigic // Shutterstock
#5. Psychology
- Total enrollment, 2021: 288,511 (7.3% decrease since 2019)
- Average score: 2.7 (12.3% decrease since 2019)
- Students scoring 3 or higher: 53.3% (down 11.2% points since 2019)
Reda.G // Shutterstock
#4. World history
- Total enrollment, 2021: 302,232 (3.5% decrease since 2019)
- Average score: 2.7 (1.5% decrease since 2019)
- Students scoring 3 or higher: 52.2% (down 3.1% points since 2019)
kan_chana // Shutterstock
#3. English literature
- Total enrollment, 2021: 321,029 (15.5% decrease since 2019)
- Average score: 2.5 (4.6% decrease since 2019)
- Students scoring 3 or higher: 44.0% (down 5.7% points since 2019)
Ground Picture // Shutterstock
#2. United States history
- Total enrollment, 2021: 454,204 (8.5% decrease since 2019)
- Average score: 2.5 (7.0% decrease since 2019)
- Students scoring 3 or higher: 47.2% (down 6.5% points since 2019)
Mike Flippo // Shutterstock
#1. English language
- Total enrollment, 2021: 518,548 (9.5% decrease since 2019)
- Average score: 2.9 (2.9% increase since 2019)
- Students scoring 3 or higher: 57.7% (up 3.4% points since 2019)
This story originally appeared on EDsmart and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.
Undrey // Shutterstock
Photos: Quad-Cities education during a pandemic
Geneseo students study Spanish at Geneseo High School Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Geneseo.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Evalee Kershaw, 9, does her art work on a New York Times article regarding COVID-19 at home Thursday, March 19, 2020, in Milan.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Siblings Kayla, 15, Jordan, Hannah, 15, and Olivia Rice, 13, walk back home with their meal kits Monday, March 23, 2020, at Rock Island High School. The Rock Island-Milan School District offered a pick up meal service for all students. The meal kit included 3-day meal packages with breakfast and lunch.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
The playground equipment at Jefferson Park is wrapped in caution tape after widespread concerns over COVID-19 virus Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in Bettendorf.
FILE PHOTO
Madison, 6, stands at least 6 feet apart from the other children to watch the “Wild Cat Wave Parade” Friday, April 3, 2020, in Blue Grass. Teachers and staff from Blue Grass elementary drove around the school district to remind the students they care about them after schools were shut down over the COVID-19 virus.
FILE PHOTO
Rock Island senior Jayla Hathorn takes a closer look at Rock Island Public Schools Stadium lights that were turned on as part of the “Be The Light” campaign to honor the senior class of 2020 in all they are facing during the COVID-19 pandemic Friday, April 17, 2020, in Rock Island.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Rock Island senior Katherine Shewell sits in a tree as she takes a closer look at Rock Island Public Schools Stadium lights that were turned on as part of the “Be The Light” campaign to honor the senior class of 2020 and all they are facing during the COVID-19 pandemic Friday, April 17, 2020, in Rock Island.
FILE PHOTO
Rory Miletich, 5, of Princeton, plays with the train set on the reopening of the Family Museum Friday, May 22, 2020, in Bettendorf. New guidelines have been implemented to help ensure the health and safety of Museum staff and guests.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Rockridge graduate Gracie Ryckaert stands through the sunroofs of their cars during a drive-in graduation ceremony at the school’s parking lot Sunday, May 24, 2020, in Edgington. WRMJ radio broadcasted the ceremony while graduated stayed in their vehicles. The graduates were able to pick up their diplomas at a pickup table from the superintendent.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Andrew Quillin sanitizes the dugouts after the the Class 3A state championship game at Principal Park Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, in Des Moines.
Meg McLaughlin
North Scott’s Kaylee Gerardy bumps during the their MAC-MVC Challenge game against Cedar Rapids Kennedy Thursday Aug. 27, 2020, at North Scott High School in Eldridge.
Meg McLaughlin
Assumption fans wearing face masks cheer on the Knights during their game against Davenport West at Brady Street Stadium Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Black Hawk Area Special Education teacher Anna Morales greets student Logan Crouse, of Silvis, during a supply drop off and meet your teacher event at the school Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, in East Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
A Davenport Central cheerleader cheers on the Blue Devils during their game against Assumption at Brady Street Stadium Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Students exit Monroe Elementary after the first day of school Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Layla Griffith, 12, exits Williams Intermediate after the first day of school Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
William Morgan, 6, of LeClaire, watches Pleasant Valley host Muscatine volleyball at Pleasant Valley High School Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, in Bettendorf.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Lisbon beats Prince of Peace in 5 sets at O'Donnell's Athletic Center Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Clinton.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Trey Miller, 15, Sydney Hanson, 17, and Ryan Harris, 18, watch the Greatest Showman during a drive-in movie for Bettendorf’s homecoming at the high school Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, in Bettendorf.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Moline’s Jordan Sanders tees off during the Western Big 6 Conference girls golf meet at Saukie Golf Course Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, in Rock Island.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Rock Island senior Valerie Holland puts on her mask during a swim meet at United Township High School Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, in East Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Rock Island senior Valerie Holland is seen diving from the live stream setup on a laptop during a swim meet at United Township High School Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, in East Moline. No fans were able to attend the meet due to COVID-19 restrictions.
FILE PHOTO
R.N. Stacy VanderHeiden gives gives Kyle Blackborn, 8, of Rock Island, a flu shot during The Genesis Flu-Free Quad Cities “Flu-Crew” drive-thru event at Modern Woodmen Park Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 in Davenport. The event provided free flu vaccinations from 3-6 p.m. for children.
Meg McLaughlin
North Scott's Max Solis (9) is crowned homecoming king before the Lancers game against Clinton at Lancer Stadium Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in Eldridge.
Meg McLaughlin
City High’s Parker Max runs with a face mask during the Spartan Challenge cross country meet at Crow Creek Park Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Bettendorf.
Meg McLaughlin
Assumption's Carly Rolf (3) and Ava Schubert (9) celebrate a point scored against Pleasant Valley during their match at Assumption High School Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, in Davenport. Schubert stated “Playing sports during a pandemic proved to be difficult. It was an adjustment to play with a mask covering your nose and mouth. We always had limited spectators and we never knew if we would get to play another game the next week or if someone would test positive for cover. Practices were limited because of social distancing and sanitizing during water breaks and after water breaks and sanitizing all the balls. It was an adjustment but I am glad we could still play and have fun with our friends and play the sports that we love.”
Meg McLaughlin
Washington Junior High students wait in line before getting their temperature taken on the first day of in person classes Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, in Rock Island. Students who returned on Monday have chosen to take part in Blended Learning Plan, a combination of in-person instruction and Remote Learning. RIMSD will be following all IDPH, ISBE, and local health department’s guidelines. Our buildings have been prepped for the influx of students with new signage, hand sanitizer stations, and symptoms screening areas. All of the buildings have been cleaned and sanitized and will continue to be cleaned every day. Classrooms have been arranged to keep students six feet apart. All staff and students will have to wear masks. Each morning students will be screened and have their temperature checked before they can go to their class.
Meg McLaughlin
Washington Junior High student Isaiss Duarte, 14, has his temperature taken on the first day of in person classes Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, in Rock Island. Students who returned on Monday have chosen to take part in Blended Learning Plan, a combination of in-person instruction and Remote Learning. RIMSD will be following all IDPH, ISBE, and local health department’s guidelines. Our buildings have been prepped for the influx of students with new signage, hand sanitizer stations, and symptoms screening areas. All of the buildings have been cleaned and sanitized and will continue to be cleaned every day. Classrooms have been arranged to keep students six feet apart. All staff and students will have to wear masks. Each morning students will be screened and have their temperature checked before they can go to their class.
Meg McLaughlin
Geneseo students walk in the hallways between classes at Geneseo High School Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Geneseo.
Meg McLaughlin
Physics teacher Matt Deets goes over a lesson with only two students at Geneseo High School Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Geneseo.
Meg McLaughlin
Rock Island junior Amarion Nimmers dunks the ball during a workout at the Rock Island Fitness Center Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, in Rock Island. The IHSA Board of Directors approved plans for to proceed with high school boys and girls basketball during the winter season as scheduled. Under the plan, basketball teams in the state would be allowed to being practices on Nov. 16.
Meg McLaughlin
Alaura Beck, 6, of Moline, chases after bubbles during “Not-so-Normal Spooktacular Trick or Treat” event at Stephens Park Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, in Moline.
Meg McLaughlin
A Lourdes Catholic School student fiddles with his mask as he and his classmates take part in a visit from Santa Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in Bettendorf.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Librarian Jackie Rouse reads to Lourdes Catholic School children Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in Bettendorf.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Lourdes Catholic School student Lucia Herrera, sitting at her desk surrounded by plexiglass, raises her hand during class Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in Bettendorf.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Lourdes Catholic School teacher Mrs. Gloria Mesick helps Elena Robinson with a question at her desk that is surrounded in plexiglass Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in Bettendorf.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Calamus-Wheatland's Brady Buchmeyer (1) looks over to the bench during their game against Easton Valley at Calamus-Wheatland High School Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in Wheatland.
Meg McLaughlin
Rock Island senior Calvin Banks’ school ID is seen hanging from his mirror as he does his remote learning Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Rock Island.
Meg McLaughlin
Washington Junior High 8th grader Carson Banks does his remote learning from his bedroom Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Rock Island.
Meg McLaughlin
Moline Speech Language Pathologist Jen Sondgeroth works on her laptop inside her home Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, in LeClaire.
Meg McLaughlin
Rock Island senior Valerie Holland sings during a church service celebrating diversity Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Davenport.
Meg McLaughlin
Heather Mann, a volunteer, sanitizes students’ hands before they head out to recess during lunch at Hopewell Elementary School Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, in LeClaire.
Meg McLaughlin
Heather Mann, a volunteer, kisses her daughter Emma, 7, a first grader, before she heads out to recess during lunch at Hopewell Elementary School Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, in LeClaire.
Meg McLaughlin
School districts have used federal COVID-19 relief funds to offset student learning loss.
FILE PHOTO
Students jump rope during recess at Hopewell Elementary School Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, in LeClaire.
Meg McLaughlin
First grader Emma Mann, 7, plays outside during recess at Hopewell Elementary School Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, in LeClaire.
Meg McLaughlin
Anthony Zkidema, custodian, disinfects a classroom at Orion High School Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in Orion.
Meg McLaughlin
Craig Bloomingdale, 8, with the help of his grandmother Lynda Miller, does his virtual school work inside her sewing room Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, in Eldridge.
Meg McLaughlin
Davenport West High School school nurse Linda Schlapkohl gives Hayes Elementary teacher Mandi Tidwell a Moderna vaccine during a vaccination clinic for staff of the Davenport Community School District at the Achievement Service Center Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Davenport. Approximately 300 teachers per day will receive the vaccine.
Meg McLaughlin
Rock Island’s Careem Hunter retrieves balls during warmups before the delayed season opener Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, in Rock Island.
Meg McLaughlin
Markers indicating where to stand are seen inside the Rock Island Fieldhouse during the season opener for the Rocks’ boys basketball team Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, in Rock Island.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Carter Cunningham, 6, works on his remote learning at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, in Rock Island.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Washington Junior High teacher Kendrick Burrage leads gym class Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in Rock Island.
Meg McLaughlin
Water fountains are closed off inside Washington Junior High Friday, Feb. 18, 2021, in Rock Island.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
A Washington Junior High student wears his face mask in the classroom Friday, Feb. 18, 2021, in Rock Island.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
The Rock Island-Milan School District is seeing an increase in heating bills, but say it's too soon to know the budget impact.
FILE PHOTO
Handmade cutouts are used to mark off pews to allow for social distancing during a Seton Catholic School mass led by Peoria’s Peoria’s new coadjutor Bishop Louis Tylka at Sacred Heart Catholic Parish Church Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Seton Catholic School alter servers wear face masks during mass led by Peoria’s Peoria’s new coadjutor Bishop Louis Tylka at Sacred Heart Catholic Parish Church Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
A Rock Island High School football players wears a mask over his helmet as he participates in practice Friday, March 5, 2021, in Rock Island.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Rock Island High School football players participate in practice as snow melts around them Friday, March 5, 2021, in Rock Island.
Meg McLaughlin
A basketball is wiped down during the Class 3A quarterfinal game at Wells Fargo Arena Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Des Moines.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
A lone fan checks their phone in the stands during the Class 3A quarterfinal game at Wells Fargo Arena Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Des Moines.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Roger Lyall, 16, clears snow off the field with a folding chair at Soule Bowl Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in East Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
United Township’s Simon Wilson’s hand is seen in the snow during practice at Soule Bowl Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in East Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Wilson eighth-grader Trey Taylor, wearing a mask, gets on his bus before school Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Moline. Moline-Coal Valley School Board is meeting Thursday to discuss mask policy for the upcoming school year.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Rockridge junior Aaliyah Hesse poses for a portrait at a parent-sponsored prom at the Merrill Hotel Saturday, April, 24, 2021, in Muscatine.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Rock Island senior Devin Swift works on his remote learning from home Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in Rock Island.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Davenport North's Jordyn Stewart (9) and Moline's Maddie Lodico (4) go up for a header during their match at the high school Athletic Complex Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in Davenport. Moline players all wore face masks while only a few from Davenport North donned a face covering.
Meg McLaughlin
Pleasant Valley seniors Analis Anderson and Cameron Whipple slow dance during prom at the high school Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Bettendorf.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Pleasant Valley prom court members Jacob Townsend and Anna Thorne walk through the tunnel of students as they are announced during prom at the high school Friday, May 8, 2021, in Bettendorf.
FILE PHOTO
Pleasant Valley students leave the high school after prom Saturday. May 8, 2021, in Bettendorf.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Michael Ransford, 13, of DeWitt, winces as he receives a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine from Jenny Stolley, an RN with Genesis, during a COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic at the former Dick’s Sporting Goods Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Davenport.
FILE PHOTO
United Township’s David Dierickx wrestles Alleman Anthony Rangle during their 160 pound match on the football practice field at the high school Thursday, May 12, 2021, in Rock Island.
Meg McLaughlin
Alleman’s Jack Patting’s arm is raised after he defeated an United Township opponent during their meet on the football practice field at the high school Thursday, May 12, 2021, in Rock Island. Patting had tweeted in February during what would have been the state tournament for Illinois wrestlers “It’s days like today where I feel so happy for my brothers across the river that are achieving their lifelong goals, but it hurts so bad at the time to know that I will never get that opportunity again.”
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Family and friends pack the stands as Bettendorf High School graduates walk onto the field during commencement ceremonies at TouVelle Stadium Saturday, May 30, 2021, in Bettendorf.
Meg McLaughlin
Iowa schools are not allowed to require students or staff to wear face masks, after a federal appeals court on Monday lifted a temporary injunction on a new state law that prohibits schools from employing the pandemic mitigation strategy.
FILE PHOTO
Moline High School graduates are kept spaced apart during commencement ceremonies at the TaxSlayer Center Sunday, May 30, 2021, in Moline.
Meg McLaughlin
United Township High School graduates Diamond Johnson and Shanelle Shaw hug after the commencement ceremony at the TaxSlayer Center Saturday, June 5, 2021, in Moline.
Meg McLaughlin
Family members wait outside to meet with their Davenport North High School graduate after commencement ceremonies at the TaxSlayer Center Sunday, June 6, 2021, in Moline.
Meg McLaughlin
John Donald O’Shea, of Moline, is a retired circuit judge and a regular columnist.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!