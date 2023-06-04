At the end of the first century, or at the beginning of the second, an unknown Christian moralist wrote an instructional tract known as the Didache. It begins as follows: “There are two ways, one of life and one of death, and there is a great difference between the two ways.”

Recent events on the streets of Davenport demonstrate that that statement still rings true nearly 2,000 years later. It puts in focus what happens when segments of society opt for “revenge,” rather than working within our criminal justice system, based on our U.S. Constitution.

There is a fine line between a civilized society and barbarism. That line is crossed when citizens discard our criminal justice system, with its built-in safeguards for victims and defendants alike, and op instead for “revenge.” In doing so, they discard civilization and choose instead a “system” of survival of the fittest — might makes right —the ends justify the means.

There was a time in human history when there were no written laws and there were no courts to punish criminal acts.

Moses and the Jewish people wandered for 40 years in the Sinai Desert. Moses realized that when the Jewish people reached the “Promised Land” they would need laws to punish murder, theft, perjury and interference with established marital relationships.

The Mayflower Compact of the Pilgrims was a similar acknowledgment.

In the absence of the criminal law, to obtain justice for a wrong done, the injured party, his family, or his tribe relied upon “revenge.” Our newspapers daily show that that can happen even in a modern American city. Street gang killings are generally “revenge” killing. “Revenge” is their justification.

A recent Disptach front-page article by Tom Loewy, “It just a fact of life,” demonstrates the point.

With no little effort the following facts can be extracted from the article.

1. On May 19, 2018, 16-year-old Jovontia Jones was shot to death outside Hilltop Liquor during a drive-by shooting. No one has ever been charged in connection with his murder.

(Note that his death is posited as the justification for the following criminal acts).

2. On Tuesday, May 22, 2023, John E. Hanes III was found guilty of the 2021 murder of Jamon Winfrey (age 14).

3. Nessiah Clark is presently on trial for the August 2022 attempted murder of Delmont Thomas. Clark is also charged with additional offenses, including possession of a firearm by a felon.

To understand, how revenge fits into this equation, consider the following:

1. A woman present as a spectator at the trial of Nessiah Clark, identifying herself as Nessiah Clark’s mother, told Mr. Loewy,

“I will say this: the violence of that day happened because of what happened in the past. Nobody shot anybody that day out of the blue, for no reason. Nessiah has been shot at before, and his half-brother (Aden), was shot at in the same incident. …. Did he carry a gun. Yes. he did. ….

“I would rather Nessiah to have a gun and not need it, rather than need a gun and not have it. … Maybe people don’t understand it, but there are killers out there. The threat of violence is very, very real for these young men.

“It’s when he’s out on the streets that I worry. Every time I hear sirens I wonder if he’s the one laying somewhere dead.”

2. Davenport Police Sergeant Jordan Sanders said Hanes was a member of the MMG. Street gang. Hanes fired on the car Whitney was in, because he believed them to be members of Savage Life street gang. Sanders continued, “MMG and Savage Life had a “shoot on sight” policy, when the spotted each other.”

3. According to Jovontia’s aunt, Sylvia Abbey, “MMG was basically a gang formed to avenge Jovi’s death.

Any rational writer or reader, of course, must be cautious when accepting the statements of street gang members, their family members, and their “associates.” People who are willing to justify revenge murder, attempted murder, and possession of firearms by convicted felons, might just be inclined to lie when it serves their purposes.

But my point is this: Street gang violence is a return to an age before criminal justice systems were known. It is a return to survival of the fittest, and might makes right. It is a system which affords no rights whatsoever to the accused, and provides no safeguards for the innocent. Street gang violence, to be blunt, is a return to barbarism — and to the dark ages, where each killer is his own judge, jury and executioner.

The people who eschew the criminal justice system, turn their backs on assisting the police and tolerate street gang violence, deserve exactly what the get.

Is it really possible to claim “Lives Matter” when guys with guns, probably acquired on the “Black Market,” gun down a 16-year-old boy standing outside liquor store? A 14-year-old-boy riding in a car? Another male outside a city gas station?

Is it really possible to claim that “lives matter” when rival gangs have a “shoot on sight” policy? When a mother “would rather her son, a convicted felon, have a gun and not need it, rather than need a gun and not have it? And why did the convicted felon “need” a gun? Here, if the state’s allegations are true, he “needed” a gun to attempt murder.

The residents of a community have a choice. There are two ways: The community can assist the police in bringing criminals to justice; or, they can put their trust in street-gang gunmen who operate a system of “revenge.”

I spent most of my professional life around police officers. A very few were not fit to be police officer. But no cop that I have ever known has had “a shoot on sight policy” toward any group of people.