There is nothing in the demolition of the former Rock Island County Courthouse worth celebrating. It is a tragedy that a public building was allowed over the course of decades to become a source of discord, dividing good people on two sides of a question that never should have been made unavoidable.

Now that Courthouse Square, granted to the people of Rock Island County on May 20, 1841, by President John Tyler, will soon be repurposed into vastly more welcoming greenspace, it’s time to ask: What lessons can we learn from this sad chapter in our history?

One lesson is clear: every time a difficult decision is delayed, a good option slides off the table. Go back to 1958 when elected officials chose, after several failed referenda, to remove the building’s five distinctive domes in an unsuccessful attempt to staunch the flooding that had plagued the building since its earliest years. Then, in the decades since, county board members refused to consider reasonable revenue increases to address the poorly designed building. One by one, pragmatic options evaporated.

Eventually, so many tough choices had been dodged that only three options remained for the old courthouse when the board took up the question in 2017:

1. The impossible. Outside funding was always a long shot. Still, the county board left the door open for a developer to step forward with a plan, funding, and performance guarantees. That last part was especially needed to ensure the building wouldn’t slowly fall in on itself, as we see just across the street at the former Memorial Church.

2. The unpalatable. Quad Citizens are, by nature, optimists; but we’re also pragmatists. Absent a rock solid, money-on-the-table offer, few of us would entertain the open-ended purgatory of yet another demoralizing monument, slowly rotting away like Moline’s Carnegie Library.

3. The inescapable. Through the Public Building Commission, a funding source was available to demolish a structure that had been neither historic nor aesthetic since 1958. Absent those bird-in-hand funds, the county would have needed to divert yet more of its scarce resources to fund the inevitable demolition.

The first lesson of the former courthouse is for voters: be sure to choose elected officials who would rather run the risk of losing an election than defer a difficult decision.

The second is for public bodies. I hope this experience sets a precedent for debates around preservation. Those who opposed demolition resorted to costly lawsuits, petty slander, and persistent intimidation of any public officials who had the temerity to ask the three necessary questions: 1) is there a feasible plan, 2) does it have adequate funding, and 3) will there be financial accountability to ensure performance?

It’s important to stress that despite all the theatrics, at no time were all three of those questions satisfactorily answered. What we did learn, however, is that orthodoxy cannot countenance the threat posed by practicality.

In the end, the county board did the right thing: rather than risk yet another depressing husk of a once-useful building blighting our landscape for years on end, board members made the hard choice to facilitate demolition. I hope that in the future elected officials will continue to choose pragmatism and common sense over the loudest voices in the room.

In the meantime, the County Office Building, housed in the historic former headquarters of Modern Woodmen, is being restored and long-deferred maintenance is being addressed. Let’s hope these are the kind of stories we continue to see in Rock Island County.