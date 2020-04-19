Lee: Distance learning is going well

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

We are now beginning our fourth week of distance learning at Augustana. So how is it going? Quite well.

Distance learning by its very nature cannot duplicate the on-campus teaching-learning experience. Yet it can be a significant contribution to the teaching-learning process.

One of the key factors in making distance learning work is flexibility. For example, several of the students in my classes are international students from Vietnam. Some of them chose to return to Vietnam for the remainder of the academic year. (Others chose to stay here because they feared that if they went back home to Vietnam, they would not be allowed to return to this country.)

The students who went back to Vietnam had to spend two weeks in quarantine camps before they were allowed to return to their homes. While they were in the quarantine camps, they had limited access to computer facilities and Internet.

It so happened that the due date for their paper proposals was while they were in quarantine. They were able to contact me to inquire if an extension for the paper proposal was possible. They all said that if an extension was not possible, they would accept a zero for the assignment. They all got extensions.