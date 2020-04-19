Lee: Distance learning is going well

We are now beginning our fourth week of distance learning at Augustana. So how is it going? Quite well.
Distance learning by its very nature cannot duplicate the on-campus teaching-learning experience. Yet it can be a significant contribution to the teaching-learning process.
One of the key factors in making distance learning work is flexibility. For example, several of the students in my classes are international students from Vietnam. Some of them chose to return to Vietnam for the remainder of the academic year. (Others chose to stay here because they feared that if they went back home to Vietnam, they would not be allowed to return to this country.)
The students who went back to Vietnam had to spend two weeks in quarantine camps before they were allowed to return to their homes. While they were in the quarantine camps, they had limited access to computer facilities and Internet.
It so happened that the due date for their paper proposals was while they were in quarantine. They were able to contact me to inquire if an extension for the paper proposal was possible. They all said that if an extension was not possible, they would accept a zero for the assignment. They all got extensions.
Administrators at Augustana have been doing a superb job of helping students in every way that they can. They submitted a recommendation to the faculty that for this semester, there should be greater latitude with respect to incompletes. They also recommended that for this semester there should be greater flexibility with respect to taking courses on a pass/no credit basis. By electronic vote, the Augustana faculty resoundingly approved these recommendations.
Some of my colleagues are using Zoom and other programs to hold on-line classes. Though there are some significant benefits to doing this, I chose not to do this because a number of the international students in my classes, including several from Vietnam, chose to return to their home countries. Having specified class times would be very inconvenient for them.
Instead, I am using on-line class assignments that can be completed at times that are convenient for the students in my classes. For example, to duplicate class discussion as much as possible, I use an on-line chat program on which I post questions for discussion. I ask each student in the class to respond to these questions, as well as to the questions and comments posted by other students in the class. This is working quite well. In fact, it enables involving the quieter students in the class in the discussions to a greater extent than is sometimes the case in sit-down class discussions.
One thing that I had not realized before getting involved in distance learning is that it is a huge amount of work. For on-campus classes it has been my practice to distribute to my students outlines of my lectures and then just fill in the details verbally during class. Now I need to write up all of my lectures and distribute them electronically, which takes a substantial amount of time.
Even though I am doing nothing other than sitting in my reclining rocker at home with my laptop computer on my lap, I find that I am incredibly busy. Finding things to do to fill my time is not a problem.
So is distance learning something that I would be willing to do long-term? No way. Though I do have phone conversations and exchange e-mail messages with my students, I miss seeing them.
I also firmly believe that while the classroom is very important, it is only part of the educational experience. What students gain from participating in music ensembles, sports programs and a wide variety of other activities is also an important part of the educational experience. In this time of crisis, all of that is gone.
I take comfort in the fact that in time, with as Dr. Fauci reminds us, the timeline determined by the coronavirus, these other parts of the college experience will return. I look forward to that day.
In the meantime, I am willing to put in the long hours necessary for distance learning to work so that students can still complete the academic requirements for graduation and graduate on time.
Dan Lee is the Marian Taft Cannon Professor in the Humanities at Augustana College; danlee@augustana.edu.
