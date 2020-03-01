Lee: Let the healthcare market decide

Sketched in somewhat general terms, there are two opposing schools of thought in this country with respect to the way that healthcare should be financed. One school of thought, represented by liberals such as Sen. Bernie Sanders, advocates adopting a single-payer system such as currently exists in Canada. The other school of thought, favored by most conservatives, would keep health insurance in the private sector (apart from Medicare and Medicare, which are already in the public sector.)
Those who favor a single-payer system argue that this would provide universal coverage, while holding healthcare costs down. (Canada currently spends less per person for healthcare than we do, while providing universal coverage for basic healthcare.) The proponents of shifting to a single-payer system contend that greedy insurance companies are ripping off members of the public by being more concerned about profits than the quality of the coverage that they provide. Getting insurance companies out of the health insurance business, proponents of the single-payer approach contend, would (a) result in better coverage, and (b) bring down the per capita cost of health care.
Opponents of a single-payer approach to financing health care have a different take on the matter. They often charge that bloated government bureaucracies are inherently inefficient, resulting in higher, not lower, costs to consumers. The pressures of a competitive marketplace, they insist, are necessary in order to hold down the cost of health insurance and, in turn, health care.
Reams of paper have been wasted by those on opposite sides of this debate, contributing more to climate change and other environmental disasters than to elucidating the issues. Statistics can be cited by proponents of just about any position imaginable, without sorting out in any meaningful way the underlying issues.
One is reminded of the wag who once observed, “If all statisticians were laid end to end, that would be a good thing.”
Now I am not in any way suggesting that we get rid of all statisticians. Some of my best friends are statisticians, and they need to have something to do.
Rather what I am suggesting is that instead of engaging in never-ending thunderous rhetorical battles characterized more by hyperbole than by common sense, we ought to let the market sort this out.
So how would this work? It’s really quite simple: introduce a realistically and fairly priced public option that would allow those who are not currently covered by Medicare to buy into Medicare if they wish to do so. Then let the market handle it from there.
If consumers and purchasers of health insurance concluded that the realistically and fairly priced public option was a better deal, in time private companies selling health insurance would get out of the health insurance business. On the other hand, if consumers and purchasers of health insurance concluded that the public option wasn’t such a good deal after all, health insurance would, in substantial measure, remain in the private sector.
It is, of course, essential that the public option be realistically and fairly priced. As noted in a previous column, the hospital insurance part of Medicare (Part A) is on shaky ground and is facing bankruptcy just a few years down the road. Let’s not make the situation worse by underpricing the public option.
It is also essential that the public option be priced in a way that is fair to insurance companies in the private sector. There must not be hidden subsidies that give the public option an unfair price advantage over policies offered by private sector companies. If we are to let a competitive marketplace determine which way is the best way to go, it must be a fair competition.
Putting this all together will not be easy. But if we get our heads together and use some common sense, it can be done. Then after a trial period of, say, five years, the situation could be assessed and decisions could be made as to how to best proceed.
Doesn’t this make more sense than never-ending head-banging battles that cause more problems than they resolve? Is there not something to be said for taking a common sense approach to this controversial issue and, if all goes well, in the process discover a practical solution to the very vexing problem of how health care should be financed?
Daniel E. Lee is the Marian Taft Cannon Professor in the Humanities at Augustana College; danlee@augustana.edu.