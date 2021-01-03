Lee: May 2021 be a year of hope

As we leave behind a year that is the most devastating year that many of us have ever experienced, many have expressed the hope that 2021 will be a better year. It can be – and it will be – if we go about things in the right way.
Hope is the solid ground between the dark abyss of despair, on one side, and the misty haze of wishful thinking, on the other side. Daydreaming might to some be a welcome respite from day-to-day activities. But to daydream is not to live and experience hope, for the starting point for hope is coming to grips with reality, not denying reality.
At the same time, hope is not resignation. It is not meekly accepting things the way they are. It is not putting aside any thought of positive change.
Hope is a vision of how things might be – in our personal lives, our communities, our nation and the world in which we live – a vision undergirded by a commitment to do whatever we can to help make that vision a reality.
A fundamental difference between vision giving rise to hope, on the one hand, and wishful thinking, on the other hand, is that vision giving rise to hope begins with a realistic assessment of the existing situation while wishful thinking is nothing more than an attempt to escape reality. Martin Luther King, Jr., was a person of hope precisely because he understood the social situation which existed at that time and was able to give eloquent expression to ways of changing it.
Sketched in somewhat general terms, there are both external and internal dimensions to hope. The external dimension includes government policies and programs that have an impact on the realities that we face. It is for this reason that it is essential that the Biden administration adopts practical environmental policies that will slow down climate change, a disaster that if allowed to continue unchecked, could end up being even more devastating than the pandemic we are currently experiencing.
The internal dimension of hope has to do with the way that we as individuals live our lives. If we simply expect the government to do everything for us, we are not people of hope. There is no way that the government can solve all of our problems. All that the government can do is to help provide a framework that will enable each of us as individuals to deal with the problems that we face.
When all things are considered, hope is often where we least expect to find it – in each of us. This is the key to making 2021 a year of hope.
I think of my grandparents on both sides of my family, who were the immigrant generation in our family. They came here from a spectacularly beautiful part of Norway because, as one family member put it, “You can’t eat scenery.” They came to this country, which they viewed as a land of opportunity, because the Homestead Act of 1862 promised up to 160 acres of land to individuals who would work the land and improve it.
My grandparents on both sides of the family experienced some very difficult times. But as a result of hard work and determination, they made it, ultimately receiving title to the 160 acres of land the government made available to them. They were people who lived and experienced lives of hope.
The Homestead Act of 1862, of course, has receded into the distant past. Yet this country remains a land of opportunity with educational opportunities, for example, far exceeding anything that our parents and grandparents experienced. It is up to each of us to make the most of these opportunities.
Yes, 2021 is going to be a difficult year. Yet it can also be a very good year if we support practical policies and programs that help address the problems we face, both as individuals and as a nation. And most important of all, it will be a very good year if we live our lives in ways that make the most of the opportunities that are present and that help address the pandemic, climate change and the other problems that we face, both as individuals and as a nation.
Dan Lee, a regular columnist, is the Marian Taft Cannon Professor in the Humanities at Augustana College; danlee@augustana.edu.