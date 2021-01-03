Lee: May 2021 be a year of hope

Sketched in somewhat general terms, there are both external and internal dimensions to hope. The external dimension includes government policies and programs that have an impact on the realities that we face. It is for this reason that it is essential that the Biden administration adopts practical environmental policies that will slow down climate change, a disaster that if allowed to continue unchecked, could end up being even more devastating than the pandemic we are currently experiencing.

The internal dimension of hope has to do with the way that we as individuals live our lives. If we simply expect the government to do everything for us, we are not people of hope. There is no way that the government can solve all of our problems. All that the government can do is to help provide a framework that will enable each of us as individuals to deal with the problems that we face.

When all things are considered, hope is often where we least expect to find it – in each of us. This is the key to making 2021 a year of hope.