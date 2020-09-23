Letter: Vote "yes" on Kilbride

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Illinois Supreme Court Justice Thomas Kilbride is up for retention on the November 3, 2020, ballot. At least 60% of the voters must vote "Yes" in order for Kilbride to retain his seat.

As current and retired judges with diverse backgrounds and differing views, we agree that it is of the utmost importance to retain Justice Kilbride as a highly qualified, independent jurist on the Illinois Supreme Court.

Even though retention is an uncontested, nonpartisan election, there is a concerted effort to oppose Justice Kilbride’s retention.

Justice Kilbride has served on the court since 2000. Those who oppose the retention of Justice Kilbride often point to one particular court decision issued by Kilbride with which they disagree as a reason for not supporting him. To oppose Justice Kilbride’s retention based on one court case distorts his judicial record. Justice Kilbride must be evaluated by the qualities which he has demonstrated consistently throughout his judicial tenure: knowledge and application of the law, open-mindedness, courtesy, tact, courage, firmness, understanding, compassion, humility and common sense.