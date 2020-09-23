Letter: Vote "yes" on Kilbride

Illinois Supreme Court Justice Thomas Kilbride is up for retention on the November 3, 2020, ballot. At least 60% of the voters must vote "Yes" in order for Kilbride to retain his seat.
As current and retired judges with diverse backgrounds and differing views, we agree that it is of the utmost importance to retain Justice Kilbride as a highly qualified, independent jurist on the Illinois Supreme Court.
Even though retention is an uncontested, nonpartisan election, there is a concerted effort to oppose Justice Kilbride’s retention.
Justice Kilbride has served on the court since 2000. Those who oppose the retention of Justice Kilbride often point to one particular court decision issued by Kilbride with which they disagree as a reason for not supporting him. To oppose Justice Kilbride’s retention based on one court case distorts his judicial record. Justice Kilbride must be evaluated by the qualities which he has demonstrated consistently throughout his judicial tenure: knowledge and application of the law, open-mindedness, courtesy, tact, courage, firmness, understanding, compassion, humility and common sense.
Kilbride is an honest, hard working, fair-minded and even-handed judge with the highest integrity. Throughout his distinguished career, Justice Kilbride has earned a reputation for working to make the courts more accessible to the public, the press and society’s most vulnerable. Kilbride has pushed for court reforms and supported civility.
Kilbride is a dedicated family man. He is ethical and committed to common-sense justice and his community.
We enthusiastically support the retention of Justice Tom Kilbride.
We strongly encourage you to vote "Yes" to retain Thomas Kilbride on the Illinois Supreme Court.
Hon. Linnea E. Thompson, Circuit Judge, 14th Judicial Circuit, Rock Island County (judicial retention election on November 3, 2020)
Hon. Pete Church, Associate Judge, 14th Judicial Circuit, Rock Island County (judicial election for Circuit Judge on November 3, 2020)
Hon. John McGehee, Circuit Judge, 14th Judicial Circuit, Rock Island County (judicial election on November 3, 2020)
Hon. Lori Lefstein, retired Circuit Judge, 14th Judicial Circuit, Rock Island County
Hon. Martin E. Conway, Jr., retired Circuit Judge, 14th Judicial Circuit, Mercer County
Hon. Walter D. Braud, retired Circuit Judge, 14th Judicial Circuit, Rock Island County
Hon. Larry Vandersnick, retired Circuit Judge, 14th Judicial Circuit, Henry County
Hon. Tim Slavin, retired Circuit Judge, 14th Judicial Circuit, Whiteside County
Hon. Jeffrey O’Connor, retired Circuit Judge, 14th Judicial Circuit, Henry County
Hon. Susan B. Gende, retired Circuit Judge, 14th Judicial Circuit, Rock Island County
Hon. John R. McClean, retired Circuit Judge, 14th Judicial Circuit, Rock Island County
Hon. Terry Patton, Circuit Judge, 14th Judicial Circuit, Henry County (judicial retention election on November 3, 2020)
Hon. Michael A. Albert, retired Associate Judge, 14th Judicial Circuit, Whiteside County
Hon. Jim Mesich, retired Circuit Judge, 14th Judicial Circuit, Rock Island County
Hon. John L. Hauptman, retired Circuit Judge, 14th Judicial Circuit, Whiteside County
Hon. Ted Hamer, retired Circuit Judge, 14th Judicial Circuit, Henry County
Hon. Joseph F. Fackel, retired Circuit Judge, 14th Judicial Circuit, Rock Island County
