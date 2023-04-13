Editor's Note: This was written to Rock Island Mayor Mike Thomas.

I understand that you have no personal interest in the statue of Black Hawk that was toppled by a storm, but I and my people do. My father was Meskwaki and Sauk. Most non-Native American people would just look at it as a huge piece of rusted metal.

To Native Americans, especially to the Sauk and Meskwaki, that statue and who it represents hold great significance. It is a symbol of our great war leader. The land that the statue fell onto used to be my ancestor's village, Saukenuk. That land, the forest, the homes and the crops in the fields were stolen from my people. My people were chased, hunted down like animals, shot, and murdered. When they ran from the soldiers who were on horseback and the people were on foot running, it was old men, old women, mothers with babies, toddlers, and children who were being chased and murdered.

When they tried to cross the river to escape the soldiers, the military had a group of soldiers with guns shooting them in the backs and another group of soldiers on the other side of the river shooting them in their faces. They were shot while they were swimming in the river and trying to escape being killed. The Mississippi River ran red with the lifeblood of innocent people. My own ancient grandfather died in The Black Hawk War protecting this homeland, Saukenuk (Rock Island). His wife was nine months pregnant with their only child.

The survivors of the slaughter were dragged off to the reservations or were put in prisoner of war camps to starve or to die from the white man's diseases like small pox. The children were ripped away (literally) from their mother's arms at the age of 5 and dragged off to boarding schools for the next 12 years to further endure having their hair cut off, forbidden to speak their language, raped, beaten and have a foreign religion forced upon them. The land itself is of sacred and historical significance to us.

So, what does that have to do with a rusted 60-year-old statue? To the Native people it is a symbol of the great war leader who led his people on the last stand to save his homeland and his people. I resent your comment on television that "some people" feel they are "entitled" to the statue. You were referring specifically to Rudy Vallejo, the Native American people, the Sauk Nation, the Meskwaki Nation, and the Native American Coalition of the Quad-Cities. Your words cut to the heart like a knife.

Yes, we are morally entitled to the statue, the land it stood on, the homes that were burned, the crops that were stolen, and repayment for the lives of our ancestors who were hunted down and murdered. This was our land and not yours or anyone else's. It was Native American land.

Sure, this is not 1832, but it is still our land. While to you it is a worthless old piece of scrap metal that should be thrown into the nearest garbage dump (that is the way you certainly came across on television), but to the Sauk and Meskwaki Tribes and the Native American people it means much more. Why do you think that a Native American Elder would drive all that way and pitch his tipi in the cold wet mud, during bad weather, right after a tornado, and protect it? Do you think that he wanted the value of the metal? Certainly not!

As taxpayers, we lost millions of dollars in buying up all those businesses so a Walmart could be built there without even a solid contract and yet ... you think that the Native Americans want some input on what happens to the statue because of its monetary value? Word spread across Indian Country faster than that 90-mph tornado did. Did you not think that the Indian Nations in Oklahoma, in Tama, Iowa, and the Natives here in the Quad-Cities weren't keeping an eye on that statue and what happened to it?

This has nothing to do with money, value, who's "entitled" to it, or anything else like that. This is preserving the dignity and memory of a great Sauk War Leader. If it is time for the statue to be scrapped, then input from the Native people should certainly be done. We do not want that statue to be sold to the highest bidder to do with whatever they want.

I am asking that you please use some graceful diplomacy and inquire from either the Sauk Tribe or the local Native American Community on what we recommend be done with the statue and whether it should be moved, tried to be preserved by a museum, or properly dismantled by the city and scrapped. Maybe the Sauk or Meskwaki Nations might want that statue. Maybe they don't.

Did you ask for anyone's input who was Native? The president of the Native American Coalition of the Quad Cities is Regina Tsosie. The great-great-great grandson of Black Hawk himself is only a 2 1/2-hour drive from here living near the Meskwaki Settlement in Tama, Iowa. Sauk and Meskwaki people are still living here in the Quad-Cities. We are not Natives who are far away, insignificant, or don't care.

We are here, right here, living here still in the Quad Cities 193 years later! Please call Regina Tsosie and get the recommendation of what the Native Americans and the descendants of Black Hawk want done with the statue and not what you want done. This is not just an old dump truck you are trying to pawn off on the highest bidder.

Even if the decision is to have the statue melted down, it should be done in a manner with dignity and on the recommendation, endorsement, and participation of the Native American people. We don't want to drive to the city dump and find the statue of our great war leader thrown on the top of a garbage dump. This is not just a heap of "junk" but a statue of our honored leader and should be treated as such.