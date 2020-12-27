Marching into 2021 with active hope

Alma Gaul Follow Alma Gaul Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

When you've lived as long as I have, many years blur together. Take 1995, for example. I have no idea what the big events of that year were.

But down the road, we will all remember 2020. I won't recount it here, because you know it all too well.

Now, though, we stand at the end of that year.

I hope we can begin the new one with, well, hope. Active hope. Hope that does the difficult but joyful work of building on creation.

"Active hope is not wishful thinking," says Joanna Rogers Macy, an environmental activist, author, scholar of Buddhism.

"Active hope is waking up to the beauty of life on whose behalf we can act. We belong to this world. The web of life is calling us forth at this time, and we are here to play our part.

"Active hope is readiness to discover the strengths in ourselves and in others, a readiness to discover the reasons for hope and the occasions for love."

We need strength to engage with the pandemic, the climate crisis, racial injustice and overall anxiety in our lives.

Many people find strength, guidance and inspiration through faith in the person of Christ, whose birth we have just celebrated.