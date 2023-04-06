Imagine a Quad-Cities community where more children excelled in school and where more parents set and achieved ambitious career goals. We’d cheer them on not just because they were making the most of their own opportunities but because they were setting themselves up to positively contribute to the systems and society we all share together. Their opportunities, ultimately, are our opportunities.

Right now, in Illinois and Iowa alike, there are funding proposals on the table that envision communities like these. Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s Smart Start Illinois plan outlines over $250 million in investments in early care and education, while Gov. Kim Reynolds is putting forward her own proposals to lift the quality and accessibility of early care and education in Iowa.

What makes these investments such game-changers for our entire region? If they pass, they are designed to shift the trajectory for two generations while building the early care and education workforce as a pillar of our regional economy. The plans represent a strategic, critical investment in that economy today and tomorrow. And that means they stand to benefit you, whether you have young children at home right now or not.

Let me break it down by highlighting a few key points of Pritzker’s proposed plan.

One of the cornerstones of Smart Start Illinois is $75 million to make preschool available to 5,000 more children within one year — and 20,000 within four years. This investment is more far reaching than you may realize. First, more children would get to experience the kind of learning environments that set the stage for them to thrive as Illinois’s future workforce. The children who are enrolled in Gold Circle of Quality programs like SAL Community Services’ Skip-a-Long Childhood Centers today will grow up better equipped for problem-solving and emotional self-regulation. Research tells us that they’ll be more likely to graduate high school and enjoy overall better life outcomes.

At the same time, giving more families access to high-quality early care and education would allow more parents to prioritize their own educational and career goals. That could mean taking classes to earn a degree and enter a higher-paying field or showing up to work ready to perform, excel, and grow because they can rest assured that their children are receiving the best care and education possible. That’s an immediate win for our economy.

Now, we can’t transform the early care and education system without elevating our early childhood workforce. Smart Start Illinois’s $130 million Childcare Workforce Compensation proposal fundamentally enhances the way care and education professionals are valued, taking us one step closer to a future where Illinois residents are proud and inspired to teach our young children during their critical early years. This component of Pritzker’s proposed plan would create new career opportunities for current and would-be providers. It would also mean keeping the early care and education cost burden off of parents’ shoulders.

Illinois is not alone in striving to address these collective child care challenges. In Iowa, Reynolds’s proposed investments would focus on supporting more families by expanding eligibility for child care assistance, enhancing quality care delivery, supporting child care providers, and attracting and retaining child care workforce.

Nor is SAL alone in recognizing the critical importance of early childhood to our broader community. It’s why United Way Quad Cities’ Rise United 2030 goals include 90% of third grade students reading at grade level. It’s why Q2030 has made bolstering the child care workforce one of its key priorities right alongside developing the riverfront and promoting regional collaboration. They believe, as we do, that the better foundation we build for our children and families, the better foundation we build for the communities they make up, now and in the future.

SAL began over 50 years ago in a church basement, and today, we have grown our footprint to 17 counties and employ 250 dedicated staff members who serve over 8,000 people annually across all our programs. As leaders in this field, we know what it takes to fully educate and care for children and their families — and we understand the transformative potential of these momentous investments. I hope you see it, too.