Weeks before he died in a roadside bomb in Afghanistan, Staff Sgt. Nathan Cox wrote a heartfelt letter to his 5-year-old daughter.

"Dear Sophie,

I am here in the Korengal Valley in Afghanistan. It is very pretty with lots of green trees and big rocks. We are so far up in the sky that some days the clouds wrap around the tops of the mountains like a hat."

Little Sophie would receive that letter not long before the uniformed casualty assistance officers arrived at the Cox’s home at dinnertime. Nothing would ever be the same again.

May 13 – the very day in history the first soldier was buried at Arlington National Cemetery – is Children of Fallen Patriots Day. It is a day America has set aside to honor and acknowledge the pain and sacrifice of children who have lost a parent in the line of military duty.

Some 25,000 children have lived Sophie’s reality in the last 35 years, a significant amount of them in the two decades since the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. This year marks 20 years since the war began in Iraq and two years since our troops left Afghanistan.

Americans may now be focused elsewhere – on a war that rages on the European continent, on the storm clouds building over Asia. But for sons and daughters who have lost parents to military service, the heartache never goes away and a conflict is never truly over.

Sophie Cox is now 20 years old. She and her mother, Annie, live near our First Army headquarters, just outside Rock Island Arsenal. We invite them to – and they often attend – our ceremonies and special events. They say being around the Army – around soldiers like the one they loved, on the very Army post where Staff Sgt. Cox is buried – gives them comfort even if it also pierces at their hearts.

On Children of Fallen Patriot’s Day, I can’t help but think how Sophie’s story – her pain of loss, her pride in her father’s service – shapes our greater American story. These young heroes have grown up to serve in their communities and start families of their own. Like Sophie, they cling to memories of patriots lost too soon, treasuring dog-eared letters, old family videos, and pictures of their mom or dad in uniform. They don’t need anyone to tell them freedom isn’t free.

As a wartime commander, I have seen the grief downrange after the loss of a brother or sister in arms. But the purest sorrow happens half a world away, when a family like the Coxes receives a knock at their front door.

My heart is always heavy on days like this, as I think of those who have experienced the unthinkable. But this year, getting the opportunity to read a soldier’s beautiful letter to his now-grown little girl, I am also deeply inspired by the American warrior’s greatness of spirit.

"I sure miss you and momma. I wish I could come home every night and snuggle with you two and cook dinner and watch a movie and go bike riding and play Candyland. My job is hard to explain. It takes me far away and I don’t like that, but daddy is doing a job that almost no one else in America does – protecting America.

I can’t wait to come home and visit, and especially come home and stay. Just know that I’m always, always thinking of you and mommy and look at pictures of us every night. Be a good girl and behave for mom … Oh yeah, and try not to be grumpy in the morning time.

Lots of love, hugs and kisses,

Daddy"

It has been said that troops fight not for what is in front of them but for that which they have left behind. That was surely the case for Staff Sgt. Nathan Cox. His enduring words – and his ultimate sacrifice – should humble us all.