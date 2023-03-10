My wife, Debbie, and I were on vacation in the Grand Canyon when we learned the sad news of Bill Wundram’s passing on Feb. 16. This may have been appropriate, for Bill was truly a grand member of our Quad Cities community for nearly 100 years.

Our paths first crossed some years ago, when I was Mayor of Rock Island and we would encounter one another, usually at community functions, where we’d exchange thoughts about goings on in our Quad Cities community. Over the years, the acquaintanceship grew to friendship between Bill and his lovely and talented wife, Helen, and Debbie and me.

Over all those years, I was amazed, not just at Bill’s prodigious output of daily newspaper columns – always entertaining and informative – but by his extraordinarily positive outlook as well. In an age when so much and so many appeal to the darker side of our nature – to greed, prejudice, or fear – Bill consistently and persistently stayed positive. Even in columns where he was critical of some local situation (followed inevitably by the words “Is anybody out there? Does anybody care?”), he aimed at inspiring constructive action to make things better.

And Bill was a true Quad-Citian. Though his first loyalty was understandably to his hometown, Davenport, he steadfastly promoted the Quad-Cities region as a whole. His clever and helpful guides to attractions, including such books as “What, Where, and Yummy!,” have been used regularly by many over the years - including Debbie and me - in exploring our area, as we’d follow in Bill and Helen’s footsteps to better acquaint ourselves with our area’s many amenities.

Of course, Bill was first and foremost “a noospaper man” as he put it, dedicated to communicating useful local information in an upbeat and constructive way. This is something in our time I fear we may be losing, with the fading of local newspapers in the face of the inexorable onslaught of social media and certain corporate predators. Bill doubtless would have had some well-chosen words to warn of this peril and point us in a better direction.

But that will now be for us to deal with, guided by the example and past wise counsel of journalists like Bill Wundram.

Abraham Lincoln, when asked once how he’d like to be remembered, was reported to have answered: “When I’m gone, I’d like it to be said that I always plucked a thistle and planted a flower where none had grown before”.

Well, friend, Bill, you “plucked a lot of thistles and planted a lot of flowers” in your day. And we’re all grateful and better for it.