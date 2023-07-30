In recent years, there has developed a tendency on the part of some to politically “go off the deep end,” as the old saying goes. With these folks, science - traditionally viewed with respect - gets debunked as an infringement of our freedom, whether due to pandemic restrictions or environmental disasters. Well known (and now indicted) confidence artists are embraced for wanting to “Make America Great Again," even as they undermine our nation’s security by fomenting an armed rebellion and mishandling top secret documents. And military grade weapons are allowed to flood our streets as mass shootings become almost weekly events. Meanwhile, civic dialogue frequently gives way to hyperpartisan condemnation of those with whom we disagree.

What’s going on? Why do some otherwise rational and decent people choose to engage in hostile and sometimes even violent behavior?

It may have something to do with the unrelenting endless flood of alarming and fast changing developments going on all around us. They can make it seem the world is spinning out of control. Such developments can overwhelm our ability to comprehend or deal with them, even triggering violent denial.

Consider climate change. The reality of this phenomenon is apparent almost daily now. From decade-long droughts; to hundred-year floods occurring every two to three years; to derechos and tornadoes devastating whole communities; to rising sea levels that threaten a third of the world’s population living in coastal regions - the consequences of climate change are everywhere. Mother Nature has given us ample warnings. These we’ve largely ignored due to the inconvenience and expense of changing how we’ve done things for the last hundred-plus years in our fossil-fuel driven world.

Or consider the whole gender identity issue surfacing in forums from classrooms to athletic fields to churches. While principles of inclusiveness and fairness have gone far in overcoming long-standing prejudices, the frequently overt assertiveness of those with gender identity issues can trigger a similarly aggressive pushback by more traditional individuals and groups.

Or consider the field of artificial intelligence, or “AI.” Though technology has expedited research, facilitated productivity from factories to healthcare facilities, and generated huge labor savings; it has also eliminated a staggering number of traditional jobs. It has likewise raised the alarming prospect of AI replacing humans not only in the workplace but in the world itself. Is it so hard to imagine that AI - programmed with virtually all human knowledge and experience - might conclude that the greatest threat to our planet’s survival is our own human species and decide at some point to eliminate us?

All these and other issues have shaken our confidence and sense of who we are and where we are going. In this context, extreme and even violent backlash may not be all that surprising.

It offers, however, no real answer. Although the problems we face and the challenges our inventiveness have created are real, they’re also susceptible of human solution. As at other junctures of human history, the answer doesn’t lie in denying the problems or violently refusing to face them. This simply makes them worse and expands the circle of misunderstanding and suffering.

The answer lies in coming together on those matters on which we agree and then setting about finding solutions.

Thus with the environment, we can all reasonably agree that climate is changing in some pretty dangerous ways and that our vast consumption of fuel and other resources contributes to it. Then we can set about changing our behaviors, from how we get around, to how we build our buildings and raise our food, to other ways we can - in the words of the old Scout saying – “leave our campground better than we found it for those who come after us.”

With gender issues, we can agree that each of us is unique and different, and that we all want to be treated with respect. Then we can try a little harder to understand each other and treat others the way we’d want to be treated ourselves.

And with AI, we can embrace technology and its many benefits. But we can also ask our elected leaders to examine the consequences of going “where angels dare not tread,” then building reasonable firewalls and safeguards against socially dangerous developments.

All this will require of us is a civic-minded willingness to listen, to learn, and to make some sacrifices. These qualities, after all, represent the very cornerstones of our democracy. And with these qualities - pursued individually and collectively as a society - none of the problems we face, however grave or daunting, are truly insurmountable.