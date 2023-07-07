As a person somewhat north of his 70th year, I’ve had some occasion to consider the effects of aging on our ability to function and contribute to the community. What I’ve noticed is that although physical stamina and resilience diminish with passing years, our intellectual and spiritual abilities do not. In fact, these can even increase with aging.

Now this should come as no surprise. After all, our bodies wear down. Professional athletes provide perhaps the best example of this. Anyone over the age of 40 — with a few notable exceptions, like Tom Brady — are generally well past their prime. Physical wear and tear of aging and athletic competition all take their toll.

Yet, with each passing year, we add to our collective experience and knowledge. This can enhance our understanding and ability to address challenges and opportunities around us by giving us a better understanding of what does and what doesn’t work. Add to this the added spiritual strength that can come from reflecting on life’s experiences, and aging can actually be empowering rather than the reverse.

Thus, as aging brings added physical limitations, it can actually enhance our intellectual and spiritual effectiveness.

Which makes much of the furor about the age of certain politicians so seemingly misguided. For example, when Joe Biden stumbles or makes a verbal gaffe, it’s seized upon as a sign of age-related decline — or worse. Some of us may recall Gerald Ford, at a much younger age, having the same problems nearly 50 years ago. Then it was somewhat unkindly attributed to his playing football too often without a helmet.

Yet, if we look at Biden’s track record of accomplishments over the last 2 1/2 years, we see a record of anything but decline. Instead, we see considerable effectiveness. Consider: approval of COVID relief in 2021 that prevented what many economists saw as an inevitable recession. Or passage of the first major infrastructure bill since the Eisenhower Interstate Highway Program of the 1950s, which will create thousands of jobs and rebuild our roads, bridges, and other deteriorating transportation infrastructure. Or enhancement to Medicare to reduce drug prices. Or effective leadership of a global coalition to opposing Vladimir Putin and his thuggish allies; while reinstating the U.S. as leader of the free world after four years of neglect and kowtowing to tyrants like Putin under Donald Trump. Or meaningful steps to begin to address the growing crisis of climate change that is beginning to affect us almost daily.

At the same time, Biden has managed to get bipartisan legislation through a highly partisan Congress in accomplishing many of these goals. Within the last couple of months, this included heading off a financial meltdown precipitated by GOP leadership over the debt ceiling.

Meanwhile, unemployment is at a 50-year low and the stock market continues at near record highs.

When Ronald Reagan was running for a second term at age 73 in 1984, an issue was made of his advancing age. His response was to jokingly chide his opponent that “I am not going to exploit for political reason my opponent’s youth or inexperience” by making an issue of age. Everyone laughed and that was the end of it.

Perhaps President Biden should do the same. After all, Biden has a depth and breadth of experience unequaled in modern presidential politics, with over 36 years in the Senate, including chairmanship of the powerful Foreign Relations Committee; eight years as vice president; and now four years as president. His familiarity with leaders in Congress and foreign heads of State enables him far beyond the aptitude of younger politicians to broker deals, as he has done to lead the nation and world in a positive direction.

Plus, he consistently demonstrates a civility, decency, and common sense too rare in these hyper-charged political times.

So rather than raising the bugaboo of old age, perhaps we should instead focus on the experience, character, and successes of Joe Biden as we look to 2024. After all, when Chuck Grassley sought reelection to a six-year term in the U.S. Senate last year at age 88, the voters of Iowa gave him another term. Biden’s serving for another four-year term starting at age 82 shouldn’t be a stretch for these voters.

Yes, experience and character do matter. And, this is perhaps nowhere more true than in choosing a president of the United States in these challenging times.