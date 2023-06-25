In connection with serving on the Board of the Quad Cities Community Foundation, I recently had the privilege of hearing a report by a couple of highly motivated young people describe their experiences in Teens for Tomorrow.

Teens for Tomorrow is a program of the QCCF set up to engage our area’s young people in learning how to raise funds for worthwhile projects within our community. These teenagers secured over double what they were challenged to raise; and then carefully selected the worthy causes in our community to which the funds would be directed.

This wonderful initiative brought to mind a couple of things.

First, that our Quad Cities youth are highly motivated and committed to causes helping those in need. Too often, we who are older may tend to see Millennials and Generation Z’ers as so preoccupied with social media and computer games that they’re indifferent to the world around them. They clearly are not. They recognize the problems we face – problems they will inherit – and are keen to do something about it.

Second, this experience reminded me again of the value of civic engagement; of seeking ways we can contribute to making the world, or at least our corner of it in the Quad-Cities, a better place.

Some years ago, when I was mayor of Rock Island, I would occasionally be invited to grade schools to read and visit with students. Frequently, I’d find a way to ask them what they were most proud of having done in their young lives. Almost invariably, the answers concerned helping someone else: whether aiding a struggling fellow student with homework, or befriending someone who was lonely, or maybe even protecting another child from bullying.

If we ask ourselves what it is that we’re most proud of in our lives, quite likely our answer will be the same. It’s not how much money we’ve made or how many “toys” we’ve accumulated that matter. Instead, our most memorable moments generally involve something we did for someone else - maybe even someone who didn’t expect it - but that made their lives a little better. Whether helping with the church food pantry, or volunteering on a Habitat for Humanity homebuilding project, or serving on the school board or other local board or commission, what we do for others gives life its greatest satisfaction and meaning.

This, in turn, brought to mind how in our challenging times, we often focus on what divides rather than unites us. Whether over questions of immigration policy, or gender identity, or the proper role of government in addressing reform or change, we tend to “circle the wagons” with folks we agree with and shut out all others. In the process, we can become defensive and isolated.

In following this path, we forego the enormous satisfaction that comes from helping our neighbors regardless of our differences. The farmer whose barn burns down can count on his or her neighbor to pitch in to help raise a new one; quite likely, regardless of political differences. In the same way, the person who loses a close family member can rely on his or her workmates to provide sympathy and support through the time of grief.

Foundational to all of the world’s great religions is a teaching that we should have as much concern for our neighbors as for ourselves.

We are, after all, social animals that have thrived over the millennia not by back-biting and suppressing one another, but by working together and helping each other experience a better outcome for all.

Civic mindedness is not just a source of intense personal satisfaction. It represents as well the basic building block of social progress and well-being.