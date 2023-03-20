The Rock Island Public Library, in collaboration with the Two Rivers YMCA, recently opened a new facility at 30th Street and 27th Avenue in Rock Island. Named the “Watts Midtown Library” in honor of a family two of whose members have given tireless service to the library over the years, this joint venture impressively stands as one of only three in the country to combine a library facility with the physical wellness programs offered by the YMCA.

It also reflects a strong local commitment to the importance of books and learning to the people of Rock Island and surrounding communities.

Now, this may seem to be a natural thing. After all, from our earliest years, we’ve been taught the importance of learning. We are instructed that this is how we come to understand the world around us; how we “get ahead;” and how we “make ourselves better citizens.”

Yet, this basic notion of the value of books and learning seems to be under attack from a number of sources. The governors of several states, including Florida and Iowa, have sought to ban certain books and even ideas from being taught. Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida has promoted a law to prevent anything from being taught that might make students “uncomfortable”. Thus, teaching about our nation’s troubled past - including the injustices of slavery or shameful mistreatment of Native Americans - cannot be taught in public schools in Florida.

If such a notion had been applied to Germany after World War II, it would have prevented children there from being taught about the horrors of Nazism and the Holocaust that cost the world over 7 million lives and brought Germany to ruin. Instead of such a blindered view of history, Germany, to its credit, taught its children about this sordid period of its past to better assure it never happened again. Being honest about its past, Germany today stands as a bulwark against Nazism and all its evil byproducts.

I’m also reminded of the wise person’s admonition that “Those who forget the lessons of history are condemned to repeat them.”

Books are one of history’s key tools for passing knowledge from one generation to the next. Those nations that ban books – or ban teaching ideas challenging prejudices and false assumptions - historically have set themselves on a short path to decline and failure. Consider what the censors of the Spanish Inquisition did by suppressing science and freedom of expression. They undermined Spain’s once great global empire through prejudice and ignorance, making it into a second-rate power in a little over a century. Or consider how Nazi Germany’s burning of books and driving out some of its greatest talents through prejudice and suppression of intellectual freedom, brought ruin to that nation.

We do well in Illinois and Iowa, not only to expand our learning opportunities through such facilities as the new Watts Midtown Library and other libraries throughout the Quad Cities, but to encourage and expand reading on a broad range of subjects without suppression of uncomfortable parts of our nation’s past.

That way, we can better assure “We don't forget the lessons of history” and wind up “condemned to repeat them.”