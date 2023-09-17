I recently finished reading a wonderful book by historian Jon Meachem entitled “Franklin and Winston - An Intimate Portrait of an Epic Friendship.” This traced the enormously consequential partnership of Franklin Roosevelt and Winston Churchill from the dark early days of World War II to the threshold of Allied victory ending the war.

Toward the end of the book, Meachem shared two quotes reflecting the attitudes of these two champions of democracy as to the meaning of democracy. They bear consideration in our own times, when democratic values often seem under attack both at home and abroad.

The first, a celebrated passage written by E.B. White, declared that democracy is “The line that forms on the right. It is the don’t in don’t shove. It is the hole in the stuffed shirt through which the sawdust slowly trickles; it is the dent in the high hat. Democracy is the recurrent suspicion that more than half the people are right more than half of the time. It is the feeling of privacy in the voting booths, the feeling of communion in the libraries, the feeling of vitality everywhere. Democracy is a letter to the editor. Democracy is the score at the beginning of the ninth. It is an idea which hasn’t been disproved yet, a song the words of which have not gone bad. It’s the mustard on the hotdog and the cream in the rationed coffee.” Reading these words, FDR declared exuberantly, “I love it … them’s my sentiments exactly.”

Churchill addressing an audience in Fulton, Missouri, in 1946 after the war, put it somewhat more formally this way: “The Americans and the British must never cease to proclaim in fearless tones the great principles of freedom and the rights of man which are the joint inheritance of the English speaking world and which through Magna Carta, the Bill of Rights, the Habeas Corpus, trial by jury, and the English common law find their most famous expression in the American Declaration of Independence … Here is the message of the British and American people to mankind. “Let us preach what we practice – let us practice what we preach”.

In our 21st century, the thoughts of these two great 20th Century leaders ring as true as they did nearly 80 years ago. Consider the “hole in the stuffed shirt through which sawdust slowly trickles” or the “dent in the high hat.” Now, as then, there are those who consider themselves better than others because of wealth or birth, and even consider themselves above the law.

Legal procedures are unfolding in our time - in both state and federal courts - aimed at proving that no one, even a former president, is above the law; and that we are all accountable for our acts. Though pardons maybe given (as they were shamelessly for a convicted felon and corrupt politician like Rod Blagojevich by Donald Trump), they should never be used to absolve one from his or her acts that seek to undermine the will of the majority or threaten the peaceful transfer of power in our democracy.

Or consider “Let us preach what we practice – let us practice what we preach.” To favor democratic norms of lawful voting, certification, and scientific principles only when they come out the way we want and to reject them when they don’t, ignores Churchill’s admonition. The attack on our nation’s capital in January, 2021, and the acts leading up to that attack, not only scorned Churchill’s maxim; they directly undermined the survival of our democracy.

It has been said that the health of a republic depends on each generation’s recommitment to its values and principles. In their day, FDR, Churchill, and legions of their countrymen and women - young and old - proved their mettle in fighting the foes of democracy worldwide.

Will our generations do the same?