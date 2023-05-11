Recently, my wife and I had the pleasure of attending the 40th anniversary celebration of our local Public Broadcasting System television affiliate, WQPT.

Held at the Old Oaks Winery — a wonderful new gathering spot just south of Milan in Oak Grove, Illinois — the evening brought to mind the breadth of cultural and entertainment opportunities that exist in our Quad-Cities.

At the dinner, we learned that WQPT is among a handful of PBS affiliates nationwide that generate much of their programing locally. This clearly reflects well on the initiative of the WQPT staff. At the same time, given the range of activities within our region, finding many things to talk about comes as no surprise. For example, I noticed those in attendance at the event included representatives of the Quad City Symphony, Ballet Quad Cities, WVIK and Quad City Botanical Center — four of our area’s many attractions.

Sometimes we take for granted the abundance of cultural and entertainment resources our area possesses. Sometimes we may not even be aware of them. So a quick overview might be in order.

For starters, six of our region’s major cultural attractions include: Quad City Arts, the Quad City Botanical Center, the Quad City Symphony, Figge Art Museum, Putnam Museum and Science Center, and Common Chord (formerly, River Music Experience). These organizations are all granted critical operating support by the Quad Cities Cultural Trust. The Quad Cities Cultural Trust, in turn, is made up of several of our leading charitable foundations, including significantly the John Deere Foundation.

Add to these six great resources such long-standing facilities or activities as Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse, the German American Heritage Center & Museum, Genesius Theatre Guild, Playcrafters Barn Theatre, Richmond Hill Players, and the John Deere Classic Golf Tournament — not to mention historic sites like the Hauberg Estate, Butterworth Center and Deere-Wiman House and Blackhawk State Historic Site. One starts to get a sense of how ours is not only a great place to live but to “recreate” or play.

And this doesn't include the many other wonderful entertainment and restaurant venues, as well as our amazing riverfront with its wonderful attractions.

Occasionally we hear complaints about there being “Nothing to do here.” To these folks, we might respectfully respond: “Look around.”

“Visit Quad Cities” does a great job of promoting our Quad-Cities to the outside world, inviting visitors to sample all we have to offer. We might all do well to do the same with folks who already live here.

So, let’s all look around. Let’s make this the Summer to discover — or rediscover — all that our area has to offer. Visit our museums. Attend performances of our musical and theatrical companies. Dine at our many ethnic and other unique restaurants. And savor the beauty of our majestic riverfronts.

As has often been said, the Quad-Cities is truly a great place to live, to work, and to play. Let’s all make the most of it this Summer, and — in the process — help our homegrown institutions thrive.