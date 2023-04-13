John Marx Follow John Marx Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

To the best of my knowledge:

● The best sight of the week/month/year is the demolition of the asbestos-riddled dump that is/was the Rock Island County Courthouse. The only sadness is that I’m not the dude swinging the wrecking ball. Good riddance.

● There is an art to door slamming.

● I don’t always say what’s on my mind, but my face does. And that’s where I get myself in trouble.

● I have been on my last straw for like 200 straws.

● You find out a lot about those folks who live around you after Mother Nature does a 90-miles per-hour wind number on your neighborhood. It’s when you learn you have neighbors instead of people living on your street.

● There should be a constitutional amendment outlawing the dipping of pizza in ranch dressing. Come near my Alfano’s with that mess and there will be an incident. I’m just sayin’.

● “Happy Easter,’’ the photo captain read, as a buddy’s wife watched – and photographed the monumental occasion – as he took down his Christmas lights.

● We all know that one dude who always tells you he’s got a guy and could have had something installed better – and cheaper – after you bought it and had it installed. Always.

● Bailey (first name, only), the third-floor nurse at UnityPoint (I think that’s what it’s called these days) Bettendorf, is the single greatest nurse in the history of nurses. Florence Nightingale's got nothing on this amazing health professional. She is a knowledgeable, caring advocate, who didn’t let a mere 10-inch snow storm keep her from making it to work. Gail, who handles admissions at the same location, was the most chipper person I have ever encountered at 5:30 a.m. She was also amazing. Thanks to both.

● I was told to make myself comfortable at a recent NCAA hoops-watching party, so I went around my buddy’s house and turned off all the lights. My late father would have been proud.

● I was third in line at the grocery outlet when the guy in the self-checkout line began his eight-item journey. The seat warmer in my car was already hot by the time the dude left. Stop the nonsense and go back to full-service checkout, folks.

● I’m so glad fast-food fish season is over and I no longer have to hear the Culver’s dude tell me how great Friday fish fries were in Wisconsin — all while he gouges me for the inflated cost of a breaded fish sandwich.

● The same water that makes the potato soft, makes the egg hard. Think about it.

● I miss the days when getting little or no sleep was my fault.

● “I learn from the mistakes of the people who took my advice.’’ (a pal over coffee).

● Glazed donuts rock. It was an amazing reunion we had recently.

● Analytics? Yawn!

● Pitch clock? Great call. All pitchers are soft. Finally, they have to throw the ball.

● There should be a constitutional amendment outlawing Daylight Savings Time.

● Nothing good happens when your full name is used.

● The $27 car wash has replaced the $3 fountain soda, store-bought cut fruit, the gallon of gasoline, the $3.50 order fast food French fries and the $17 fish tacos as the greatest hustle going.

● I loved Charles Barkley on 60 Minutes recently. Thing is, I had no idea 60 Minutes was still a thing.

● If you are feeling frustrated these days, remember you are not a former president – with a bad combover – that has been indicted for nearly three dozen felonies. Or the current President who is too old to lead.

● There is often much more day remaining than the patience I have allotted.

● Camping is for people who forgot what hip and back pain felt like.

● Iowa’s Caitlin Clark’s shooting range begins in the seventh row of the bus as soon as it pulls into the arena parking lot. Man, what a blast to watch.

● If the fate of the world depends on me not complaining loudly at the scam that is the grocery store prices before me, then I apologize in advance for the pending extinction of our species.

● Amtrak in Moline? Not a chance, thank goodness.

● Trader Joe’s shoppers believe they have a doctorate in cool. Just the opposite.

● There’s nothing like a 30 minute holiday discussion on the proper pronunciation of “pecan.’’

● The Gretchen Teske (QConline.com) story about the woman who runs the Quad Cities Aero Flight School is the best yarn I have read in quite some time. Hats off.

● If only there were signs pointing out the height of the truck-eating bridge in Davenport or three blocks' worth of warnings. If only…

● I am “I’m-attending-the-Mickey-Dolenz-concert-old-because-I-watched-him-on-TV-as-a-kid’’ when anyone asks my age.