The Teflon twosome of Don Lemon and Tucker Carlson lasted longer than the expiration dates of most talking heads.

I don’t care for either but marvel at the uproar over the past several days after their respective dismissals from CNN and Fox, respectively.

“Poor Tucker Carlson,’’ a nice lady said to her coffee group, sincerely lamenting his canning.

Another person at her table, a 40-ish male, said: “Hey, why don’t you feel sorry for Don Lemon?’’

Sorry? For who?

They were two talking heads in a world filled with 'em.

That’s it.

Two overpaid dudes who believed they were above being fired, oftentimes doing more harm than good. Two men with gigantic television-type egos who blurred the lines of sensible journalism thousands of times.

Poor Tucker Carlson? Poor Don Lemon?

Seriously?

That said, I applaud both Lemon and Carlson’s ability to hustle folks into watching. Carlson had the most-viewed show of its kind, and not all of the 3.7 million who watched each day could be off-center, could they?

Lemon had loyal watchers as well, though not the insane numbers Carlson produced for people watching cable news entities.

Both Lemon and Carlson spewed their over-the-top views — conservative and liberal — and got me, you and anyone else who had a free few minutes here and there to watch. Even when CNN moved the always-whining Lemon from nights to mornings and to a group setting, people followed.

The hooks the pair had in us were Sean Hannity-Greg Gutfeld-Larry King-Bill O’Reilly-the late-Alan Colmes-and-James Carville worthy.

Again, I/we watched.

Talk, whether it be radio, TV or podcasting, is about creating a lane, and Carlson and Lemon expertly paved their own lanes.

It was the first thing I learned about the talking-heads business. And I learned it from some of the best.

I did sports talk for seven years and then spent a couple of decades playing backup to local radio talk legends Jim Albracht and Jim Fisher.

Whatever side — and it’s sad we have sides — you take a stand to rile the audience. The goal is to engage 50% of those watching/listening to what you are trying to sell and to 50% believe you have lost your liberal-conservative-moderate mind.

It is the perfect storm, lighted phone lines or tweets telling you they agree or you are way off-base are worth their weight in gold to a talking head. Carlson and Lemon, like all faces to make a run through the alphabet networks, might have been the best at doing what they did for their respective networks.

They were always front and center for whom they worked. Always moving a needle.

“As a former media guy who loved his job and heard the word 'fired' more than he did 'raise,' I can both empathize and understand that in the world of media, longevity is as rare as a teenager without a cellphone,’’ said Albracht, retired and living the good life in the Kansas City, Missouri, area.

Albracht is a local TV and radio legend, having cut his news and talk teeth at radio station WQUA radio, then as a longtime sports anchor at WQAD TV. Albracht then shifted to talk radio in Wisconsin and then back to TV locally before rounding out his storied career as a radio host on station WOC AM 1420.

For years, Albracht also served as a pre- and post-game host for Iowa football and men’s basketball and served as the No. 2 radio play-by-play voice for the Hawkeyes.

Albracht knows how the talking-heads game is played as well as anyone.

“What exactly transpired behind the scenes that led to the dismissals of Carlson and Lemon might never be known,’’ he added. "But much like politicians and corporate executives they cover, anchors fall prey to using the broadcast as a platform and for personal power. They must never forget that it's a privilege to sit in that seat and that they are lucky to have us as an audience. Not the other way around.’’

Kudos to Carlson and Lemon to have worked the system as long as they have. Both will continue to do so in some form or fashion. Sadly, someone, somewhere will want Lemon and Carlson’s services and pay handsomely to have their legion of followers.

We all love a circus, and these two, some will say, are ringmasters.

I, however, prefer to think of them as another faction of the circus dynamic, complete with grease paint, big shoes and a horn for honking.

Hats off for bosses at the two networks for knocking the two down a peg. For a brief and refreshing period, the world’s ego has been downgraded a notch or three.