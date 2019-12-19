MARX: 'I will never forget the face he gave me before I lost him in the smoke:' A tragic fire in East Moline

I cannot imagine.
"I will never forget the face he gave me before I lost him in the smoke,'' Jordan Torres posted on his Facebook page, describing the horror he experienced trying to save his nine-year-old brother, Mathew, from a fire in their East Moline home.
Jordan barely escaped the blaze that destroyed his home. His right leg suffered burns and he has stitches from cuts he received breaking free from the house to get his little brother help.
Mathew did not escape. He died Wednesday at an Iowa City hospital.
A neighbor of the family said Jordan and Mathew were tight, older-brother, little brother tight. Mathew — and his curly, flowing locks — was Jordan's shadow, the way most little brothers operate.
Mathew was autistic, good in some settings, not as good in others, but Jordan was wonderful with his shadow, always looking out for his dude.
Mathew, I'm told, was forever happy, taking a sometimes strange and cold world at face value. He liked everyone and knew he had backup — Jordan — if things in his world got jumbled. Their relationship was of love, trust, care and unique to them. Jordan always had Mathew's back.
"I miss my shadow,'' Jordan posted.
The two slept in the basement of their East Moline home. Their mother, Elena, a loving, hard-working mom, wanted nothing more than a safe and inviting home for all her children.
It gets cold in most basements. Does mine.
Jordan, her oldest at 16, and Mathew, used a space heater on the chilly nights. Sunday night's snow led to a cold overnight and in the early stages of Monday morning, the space heater led to a blanket catching fire.
The heat — and the smoke — woke Jordan and Mathew. I can only imagine what ran through their minds. The only way out was up. In a heat-intense and smoke-filled home, Jordan did his best to get he and Mathew out of the house.
Thanks to the elements, they would get separated on the home's main floor. Jordan amid the smoke, busted through a bedroom door and a window to free himself, dashing to a neighbor's house, instructing them to call 911.
Firefighters, who answered the call at 7:37 a.m. entered front and back doors of the smoke-filled home and eventually found Mathew in a main floor closet.
Immediately they went to work, treating the brothers, Jordan for his many injuries, including smoke inhalation, and Mathew. Both would be taken to Genesis Medical Center, Silvis. Mathew would be transferred to University of Iowa Hospitals.
"Elena is an extremely hard-working and dedicated mother. After this tragic event, they need to be surrounded by the love and support of the community,'' said Maria Ontiveros, president of Mercado on Fifth, who last week had shared a meal with the Torres family.
Columnist John Marx can be reached at 309-757-8388 or jmarx@qconline.com
