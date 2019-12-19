MARX: 'I will never forget the face he gave me before I lost him in the smoke:' A tragic fire in East Moline

It gets cold in most basements. Does mine.

Jordan, her oldest at 16, and Mathew, used a space heater on the chilly nights. Sunday night's snow led to a cold overnight and in the early stages of Monday morning, the space heater led to a blanket catching fire.

The heat — and the smoke — woke Jordan and Mathew. I can only imagine what ran through their minds. The only way out was up. In a heat-intense and smoke-filled home, Jordan did his best to get he and Mathew out of the house.

Thanks to the elements, they would get separated on the home's main floor. Jordan amid the smoke, busted through a bedroom door and a window to free himself, dashing to a neighbor's house, instructing them to call 911.

Firefighters, who answered the call at 7:37 a.m. entered front and back doors of the smoke-filled home and eventually found Mathew in a main floor closet.

Immediately they went to work, treating the brothers, Jordan for his many injuries, including smoke inhalation, and Mathew. Both would be taken to Genesis Medical Center, Silvis. Mathew would be transferred to University of Iowa Hospitals.