I just finished an impassioned plea to my football team, that their effort playing for the name on the front of the jersey – Alleman – means so much to so many people.

Leaving the locker room, I bear-hugged the man in the red and gold Rock Island shirt.

Confusion was everywhere.

“He’s my friend,’’ I said of the man I was embracing. “The shirt’s wrong, but the heart is golden.’’

The man in the red and gold shirt was Rock Island’s Dave Rockwell. We had coffee together six days a week.

A wonderful husband, father, doting grandfather and longtime member of the Rock Island-Milan school board, Rockwell left us Monday at the far-too-young age of 72.

Few, if any, have had such a positive impact on so many, especially the youth of our community. Rockwell gave of his time, his boundless energy, his larger-than-life heart and his eternal optimism. He took it upon himself to see to it that young people — not just in Rock Island, but all local kids — had a chance to excel in school.

If at any time throughout the calendar the year you looked through his pockets, you would find Rockwell had a receipt for the Dream House fundraiser at Alleman High School; a card for a donation to the Moline High School band; a note about buying a raffle ticket to something at United Township; and likely something to benefit Orion, Rockridge and any other school system that needed something.

If kids were involved, Dave Rockwell always stepped forward.

Always.

His love, after his family, though, was his town, Rock Island. Not just the school system he gave so much to, but the city where he was raised, where he went to high school, graduated college (and met his bride, Teresa), but where he lived, worked and raised his family.

Loyalty was his strong suit, among being a humble man of the highest character. As cliche as it sounds, he bled red and gold.

Work, for instance, brought his loyalty to light. There were hundreds of other jobs he could have had instead of his managerial post with Hyman’s Furniture in downtown Rock Island. But Rockwell was fiercely loyal to the late Stanley Goldman and his family, dedicated to a downtown area where he worked and forever tied to the thousands of customers he served through his 38 years with Hyman’s.

It was only when Hyman’s closed and a local law firm begged him not to retire and run its office that Rockwell spent his final working days somewhere besides Rock Island. Thing is, the lead attorney of the firm was from Rock Island.

Privately, David Rockwell shined as a husband, father and grandfather. He was great at them all.

Publicly, he saved some of his finest work for the young people from the district he led. He loved the arts and music, was passionate about extracurriculars, but went out of his way to make sure every resource available was used to benefit the hard-to-reach student. He fretted daily about making every school in his district safe, inclusive and welcoming.

Rockwell ran the “Rock Shop’’ for years, giving willingly of his time to sell souvenirs and clothing to benefit programs in and outside of sports. He watched every construction project at every school in the system, making sure there was no lollygagging, because taxpayer dollars were at work. I do believe he was an honorary staff member of the company that laid the football turf at Public Schools stadium.

He boldly stood in the corner of every educator, staffer and student in the Rock Island-Milan District, lamenting – and celebrating – graduation rates and district-wide test scores. He stood next to the folks sweeping the halls and serving school lunches as much as he did any school administrator.

He succeeded, until his health failed, to have everyone’s back that was part of the Rock Island-Milan district.

Dave Rockwell was that good.

And if you were fortunate to call him a friend, lucky enough to sometimes share as many as six mornings a week — even during a pandemic — with him and four-to-six others, you were better for it.

The shirt was wrong, but the heart was golden.