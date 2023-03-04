To the best of my knowledge:
- Is it too much to ask for the Cubs to go 0-162?
- Someone needs to remind me to cancel my upcoming balloon ride.
- I don’t ever want to be a kid again, but I’d give my soul for an hour’s worth of finger painting and a staying-inside-the-lines coloring project.
- Most important muscle we have is the 6 inches between our ears.
- The barbering club at Rock Island’s Washington Junior High is the coolest — and smartest — idea to come down the educational pike in a long time. There will always be a need for barbers and barbershops. It’s a great place to escape, gather and solve all the world’s issues. Hats off to the idea person, the barbering mentor and to the young people involved.
- Watching the heads of younger parents spin when attempting to corral their children in a public place brings me great joy.
- I always had a great time at Tug Fest. It saddens me to see what’s happening.
- The world would be a better place if we all dealt with our issues over a bag of “Snoop’s’’ chips and sauce.
- I’d walk through he%$ in a gasoline suit for Antonella’s (pizza) garlic dressing. OMG.
- Even if they were drenched in deep-sea gold, there is no way an order of fish tacos is worth $17.95.
- There is something still magical about a coffee shop and the morning newspaper. Sometimes that paper is sitting on top of my laptop, but who cares?
- I do not want a president in his 80s at the time of his next inauguration. I didn’t want an 89 year-old senator from Iowa, either. And I don’t want the 76-year-old with the bad combover. Our political options are bleak.
- Grocery-store roses are better than any scam a florist hustles every Feb. 14.
- With apologies to Steve Miller, no one I know has ever been called the “Gangster of love.’’
- I bought a dozen eggs this week instead of the new Mercedes I had been eyeing.
- A pound of ground beef at Kwik Star is $2.49, 20 cents less than a sliver of something they call a cheeseburger. What gives?
- People who bring Trader Joe’s snacks to a party cannot wait to tell you they are from Trader Joe’s. They then go through the store aisle-by-aisle.
- Most mornings I can’t remember if I need to take Advil or already had two for breakfast.
- I had a buddy go down on one knee on Valentine's Day. The wedding is sometime in June. All he wanted to do was tie his left shoelace. (Shared by a coffee pal)
- Being agreeable is mentally draining.
- In a hundred years no one is going to care.
- Joey Chestnut eats 75 hot dogs in one sitting and is lauded as an American hero. I eat five at a Super Bowl party and I'm an embarrassment to everyone I know.
- Just because they have a yellow light on the top of their trucks does not mean the rules (of the road) do not apply to private snow plow dudes. It’s snow; it’s gonna be there when you get there. Stop driving like fools because you have a big steel scrape on the front of your truck.
- The best set of steak knives I have ever owned are the four I lifted from my buddy’s bar in Cedar Rapids.
- I left a light on while away from the house recently and apologized to my late father in my prayers that night.
- What gives with the closing of two of the four lanes on the south end of Bettendorf’s Devils Glen Road? It’s a private company building those apartments, not a city project. Stop … .
- The “other’’ day to people my age, means both yesterday and five years ago.
- The Adler Theatre remains a great venue for a concert. A local gem.
- After Rock Island, Silvis is my next favorite local city. It’s embarrassing what’s going on between its City Council and the mayor. Stop …
- I missed church last week, but I watched every opening game of the XFL.
- Double-breasted suits need to make a comeback.
- Another missed President’s Day mattress sale. How will I survive?
- “I saw a broom stuck to the hood of a car. Hope my mother-in-law is OK.’’ (heard at coffee).
- Former Geneseo basketball coach Brad Storm is a good man.
- After the first visit, there is no way aliens would return to this place.
