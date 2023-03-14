John Marx Follow John Marx Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Today’s sermonette is biased.

The (Brock) Harding, (Grant) Welch and (Coach Pat) Rangel families have had a positive impact on my life and my family’s life for decades.

By themselves, those relationships made it easy to root for Moline to win its first basketball state championship — to throw my arms in the air with every Harding three-pointer, Welch rebound or every miss by an out-hustled Benet Academy squad.

To that, the Maroons’ Jasper Ogburn, a tremendous football player (Pittsburgh State signee) dressed up in a basketball player’s uniform, easily led the state tournament in floor burns, charges taken and rebounds grabbed by a dude less than 6 feet (I don’t care what the program reads).

It wasn’t hard to root for the Maroons. They played with great energy, passion and were the most unselfish championship basketball team I have watched in decades. They were a product of hard work, a general care and compassion for each other and great coaching. With respect to a certain few I will not name, Sean Taylor is the best prep basketball coach in Illinois.

Championship aside, the Moline basketball team made prep sports cool again, not just for the dedicated Moline fan, but to everyone locally – Iowa and Illinois. The Maroons’ bandwagon was filled en route to the Class 4A championship, and that was special.

Moline basketball was the best $6 investment a fan could make each time they took the court.

I am a product of the 1960s and 70s, where on most Friday nights across the Quad-Cities, high school gymnasiums were filled with fans watching basketball. As an ink-stained scribe and later in my career as a TV color analyst, I have witnessed the decline of Friday crowds across the region.

I’m aware there are other options for young people, along with jobs, phones and general apathy. Mix in the pandemic, and it was tough just to put seats in the gym.

Then the 2022-23 Maroons came along. Four homegrown standouts and the move-in from Kankakee who just happens to be 6-feet-10-11 (who's counting?), a great kid and as unselfish as any post player I’ve watched in decades. Mix him, his talented sophomore brother, Harding, easily the best point guard in the state, Welch and the accompanying pieces, and you had something.

Man, did you have something.

It must be noted that coaches “massage’’ their respective schedules, making sure there are “getable’’ games on the docket. Football does it to make the playoffs — no names here, but you know who you are — and baseball, just to name another sport, does it to build confidence with a club who will not show its true colors until the weather warms.

But… If you have a senior-dominated club with two division players going to the University of Iowa (Harding and center Owen Freeman), you sign up for every advanced biology/chemistry/physics/calculus test you can find over four months.

You want to be challenged, to see if you are a contender or a pretender.

You are wanted by every Saturday shootout and holiday gathering in the state. Moline played in the rugged Western Big 6 on a Friday, then hopped on a bus the next day to play in front of a full house, against the best teams in the state. That was every weekend this past season.

The Maroons become game-tested and loved each day with the bullseye on their back. They lost three times, twice to other highly regarded clubs in Illinois and once to one of the best teams in Wisconsin.

In the postseason, the Maroons answered every bell, every challenge and did it in packed, pressure-filled settings.

Who put 5,800 fannies in Wharton Field for a Sectional final?

Moline did.

Oh, by the way: The traveling all-star show that was Maroon basketball made a boatload of money for its athletic department and booster club and athletic departments — and booster club-run concession stands — across the prep landscape. Sold-out gyms and long concession lines pay for lots of extras in schools. There should be a bevy of “Thank You’’ notes in Moline Athletic Director Todd Thompson’s inbox today, especially from the Illinois High School Athletic Association.

Moline basketball answered every challenge, because it had a great head coach, great assistants, the team was in it for each other and its best player — easily the top point guard in the state — hadn’t taken a day off from bettering his game since he was 12.

The Maroons, with an off-the-charts fan base, especially the student section, brought Friday nights (and many Saturdays) from December to mid-March back to life.

Thank you.

It was a fun ride.