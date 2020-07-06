Masek: Three lessons to remember

Some fortunate people have either the good instincts, the benefit of good judgment, or simply the blessing of common sense to help them navigate their way through life in a way that avoids the pitfalls that can be so problematic for others.
In this column, I’d like to share the following three lessons that I’ve learned by trial-and-error and that have served me — and others — very well over time.
Lesson one: When you come to a fork in the road — either literal or theoretical — do your best to choose the most optimal and wisest future path for yourself. Give it some thought before you choose which route to take. If you see the need to change your behavior in school, at work, or in a relationship, you must first realize that the path you were formerly on can no longer be followed. Your choices after that may either be a path to success — or a path to failure. It’s always up to you to make the decision, but you have to know that whatever your ultimate choice turns out to be, there will always be consequences, either good or bad. Your eventual destiny is often yours to create — and your future behavior will be an announcement of which choice you’ve made. Just know that often there is no turning back to make a different choice.
Lesson two: Cops don’t catch everyone who speeds, but they might catch you. This concept also applies to your behavior in school, at work, or in a relationship. Some people occasionally get away with the wrong kind of behavior — and they skate free, able to behave that way again in the future. Other folks get caught on their initial violation and then must deal with the results. Pointing out others who may have gotten away with a similar kind of behavior is no excuse and does not grant you any clemency. The police may not catch every speeder, but the guilty ones they do catch can only learn from the experience. Both good luck and unfortunate occurrences are cards that are dealt in a non-discriminatory way. The best way to avoid the penalties of bad behavior is to avoid behaving that way in the first place.
Lesson three: It’s better to run to something than to run from something. When you leave a job, for instance, it’s better to leave because you’ve found a better job than it is to leave because you don’t agree with a specific company policy or because you were on the brink of being fired. Running to something is the acceptance of a positive; running away from something is the avoidance of a negative. Living your life in a constant avoidance of negatives may get you out of the frying pan for the moment, but you’re more likely to be burned by the subsequent fire later on. Moving to a positive for the right reasons is the way to improve yourself, find a fulfilling career, earn more money, maintain good health, and avoid the kinds of conflict and drama that are generally more exhausting than satisfying.
Getting through life is a lot like using stepping stones to cross a turbulent stream. If you think first, pace yourself, and select solid and secure stones, you’ll make it across and will stay dry in the process. If you hurry through, however, without sufficient thought or planning, you’re more likely to step on a slippery stone, lose your footing, and find yourself struggling in the water.
We all have streams to cross as we travel through life. Getting to the other side, safe and secure, is the goal. And, like any effort or any journey, success is not guaranteed. It comes only to those who work for it, who earn it, and who then can be proud of their accomplishments.
Terry Masek of Moline is the Human Resources and Compliance Officer for Metropolitan Medical Laboratory, tjmasek24@yahoo.com.
