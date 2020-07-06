Masek: Three lessons to remember

Some fortunate people have either the good instincts, the benefit of good judgment, or simply the blessing of common sense to help them navigate their way through life in a way that avoids the pitfalls that can be so problematic for others.

In this column, I’d like to share the following three lessons that I’ve learned by trial-and-error and that have served me — and others — very well over time.

Lesson one: When you come to a fork in the road — either literal or theoretical — do your best to choose the most optimal and wisest future path for yourself. Give it some thought before you choose which route to take. If you see the need to change your behavior in school, at work, or in a relationship, you must first realize that the path you were formerly on can no longer be followed. Your choices after that may either be a path to success — or a path to failure. It’s always up to you to make the decision, but you have to know that whatever your ultimate choice turns out to be, there will always be consequences, either good or bad. Your eventual destiny is often yours to create — and your future behavior will be an announcement of which choice you’ve made. Just know that often there is no turning back to make a different choice.