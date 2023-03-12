Thank you to all our exceptional local students who, on a daily basis, display outstanding talent. We are so blessed in our community to have so many young people who dedicate themselves to a solid work ethic and thus provide this community with an abundance of top-notch musical, artistic, and visual performances.

We hear about very few who only sometimes make good decisions. We need to hear much more about all the wonderful young people, especially our local students who everyday go to school, go to practices, do great work, and then put on simply outstanding performances.

I was honored to witness some of these performances in the last week. The exceptional talents of our QC symphony and local student orchestras, our Davenport show choirs, and many Davenport artists set the standard for others to follow. Our Adler theater was home just in the last week to over 6,000 plus 4th and 5th graders listening and participating in a performance by our QC Symphony orchestra.

The Adler also hosted the Davenport High Schools Show choir show off - a singing and dancing event second to none. The work put in by all involved in these events, should be told by every media outlet around. Just yesterday, Davenport recognized artists (ranging from 3rd to high school) from all of our Davenport schools who displayed outstanding drawing and artistic abilities.

Our young local talent deserves to be publicly recognized. The exceptionally high level of performances has got to be seen. The supermajority of our students lead by example every day, and we must recognize this. I know it is easy to talk about negative things, but most of our students are amazing people. They demonstrate that our future is in a good place, and we should continue to brag about them and thank them for their fantastic work. They make us very proud.

We must also seriously thank our teachers, parents, and mentors who guide, coach, and develop these student talents. Adults thank you for dedicating yourself to fostering a positive environment for our students to flourish. Students and teachers, please keep up the excellent work. Know that we are proud of you. Know that we are happy to have you in our community. Know that we welcome you and want you to continue to display your outstanding talents.