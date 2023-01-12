Mike Wendt: Concerned about Moline's agreement with MetroNet

I have been asked by a number of residents why I had concerns and voted against the agreement between the city of Moline and MetroNet, so I felt obligated to send this letter to explain my concerns, so the residents can decide for themselves if the agreement “as written” is a good one for Moline.

I had intended to support the agreement with MetroNet, but only if it was in the best interest of ALL the residents of Moline, and sadly as written it does not ensure all the residents of Moline get everything they’ve been promised publicly.

First, in over seven years as an alderman, this was the very first time an agreement that was being considered by council was purposefully hidden from review by the public. The mayor, city administrator and city attorney made some type of deal with MetroNet that prohibited the council from providing a copy of the proposed agreement to the public prior to it being adopted, and the council was directed by the city attorney that we could NOT provide it to the public. She stated in an email to the council when we first received the agreement to review: “Pursuant to its terms that it not be disclosed before agreement, can we (sic) not attach it to the agenda," and we were directed not to share it with anyone.

I communicated my outrage at this affront to public trust, transparency and good governance. The residents of Moline deserved to be able to review the agreement in advance of the public vote and provide feedback. Moreover, contrary to years of common practice in Moline, the mayor who controls the agendas put the MetroNet agreement on both the committee of the whole and council agendas on the same night so as to endure full adoption of the agreement before the public could review the terms. Historically matters were discussed on the committee of the whole, and, if approved, moved to the council agenda the following week so as to give the public time to give input, and for questions raised to be answered prior to final adoption.

The terms of the agreement should concern anyone who reviews the agreement. First, we are publicly being told that the agreement will guarantee “competition” in our community for those wanting broadband internet access, and I’m sure in some areas it will. But if one of the desired results of this agreement is to ensure “competition,” why did MetroNet insist the following provision be included: “Provider (MetroNet) has no obligation to construct the Provider Network in any area where residents are confirmed to have the ability to receive fiber services from another provider.” You don’t have to be an attorney to see this provision allows MetroNet to skip any neighborhood in which they would have to compete. When I requested a map of what areas would be considered to “have the ability to receive fiber …” I was told the city had no idea. Clearly, due diligence is lacking on this agreement.

As has been reported by the paper, MetroNet’s initial plan for Moline specifically excluded service to the Floreciente neighborhood, or the neighborhood around Willard School, just like MetroNet excluded Watertown in East Moline and residents West of 11th Street in Rock Island.

While the agreement adopted by Moline’s council indicates MetroNet will cover the entire city (other than those areas where there is competition), there is nothing in the agreement that actually requires MetroNet to finish the build out within any certain timeframe. Moreover, there is nothing in the agreement that penalizes MetroNet if they violate the agreement and leave some neighborhoods out.

Other terms of concern include, giving MetroNet more than three times the length of time any other vendor has to restore damage they do in the right-of-way/sidewalks/boulevards, in our neighborhoods, making it easier for them to have door-to-door sales reps invade our neighborhoods, waiving bonding requirements, waiving permits for MetroNet if they want to put up new poles in our community, not requiring MetroNet’s contractors or subcontractors to indemnify the city for damage they may do while working for MetroNet in the city’s ROW, just to name a few.

I hope and pray that MetroNet does everything that the city’s press release told the residents they would do, but a plain reading of the agreement the council recently passed certainly does not ensure any protections for the taxpayers of Moline to ensure competition or service in a timely manner to all of our residents. Don’t take my word for it, read it yourself. I will post a copy of the agreement on my Facebook page for the public to review because I was told the city would require residents to FOIA the agreement to be able to see it.