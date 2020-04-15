Milbank: Can we stop winning so much?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

"We're going to win so much that you're going to be sick and tired. You're going to say, 'Please, please, Mr. President, we're sick and tired of winning. Please let us have at least one loss. It's no longer exciting to win.' And I'm going to say, 'No way, we're going to keep winning, and I don't care if you like it or not.'"

— Donald J. Trump, 2016

WASHINGTON — President Trump was right. We are tired of winning.

Over the weekend, the United States passed Italy as the country with the highest death toll in the world from the novel coronavirus. Soon nobody else's mortality will be able to come close to competing with ours! USA! USA! USA! The president tells us "we're winning" the "war" against the virus. He tells us over and over again that "we're winning it."

We say: Please, please, Mr. President, we're tired of winning so much. Our friends are out of work, our parents and grandparents are dying, our medical system is collapsing without tests and vital supplies, our kids can't go to school, and we can't buy toilet paper. If this is winning, can we go back to losing the way we used to?