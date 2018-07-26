My wife and I have started on a journey toward good health. As I travel down the health path, sometimes walking and sometimes running, I have discovered a number of things — some good, others less so.
On the negative side, I offer my edict that achieving good health is hard work. For me it means getting up at 4:30 a.m. and traveling several miles to a gym. It means working out with someone who is half my age and looks like the black version of Greek hero Hercules, the biblical strongman Sampson and the cinematic warrior Rambo all rolled into one. He takes me through a tough regiment of stretches and exercises.
Three years ago, you would have never convinced me that I would be able to do any of them. Now, I am lifting weight much heavier than I am. I have jumped, crawled, and ran over things. I have pulled sleds that should have been strapped to a truck and, at the end of my workouts, I am left standing in enough sweat to half-fill a wading pool.
After each stint of abuse, I ask myself the same question: why? Why do you force yourself through such torture? Why do you stretch and pull your body to the point of exhaustion and muscular pain? Why do you pay this man so much money to punish you?
And it's here, within these answers, where I find the good in all this. I do it because I want to prolong my life. I keep going back because, since I have started, I have lost more than 30 pounds. I continue on this journey because I am more flexible, more alert, more energetic, and more physically efficient than I was just nine months ago. My life has improved so much that I am now compelled to ask, "why not?"
Two out of three American adults are considered overweight or obese. Being overweight has dire consequences. It can lead to cardiovascular disease, Type 2 diabetes, musculoskeletal disorders and some cancers. This is just the short list of negative outcomes from being overweight.
So I say, get up and get out. Get out of the house and do something.
Maybe you won’t do as we have done and join a CrossFit gym. Although, by doing so, my life has changed drastically. You need to get active and be proactive in making a better life for you and your loved ones. You are never too old, busy or poor to start the journey to good health. Your never know when your time on this earth will be over.
Do your part to make your life as pleasurable as you can while you are here. Good health is a great place to start.