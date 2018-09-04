A few weeks ago, I was away on business, so the personal attention I usually pay to my lawn was abandoned. While I was away, the temperature was in the 90’s almost every day.
Unfortunately, I do not have the luxury of an underground sprinkler system. I am at the mercy of the dreaded water hose to maintain a lush and vibrant lawn in order to do my part to keep my neighborhood looking pristine and attractive. The goal of keeping our properties neat is to maintain or to increase our property values.
Well kept communities will attract others. Attracting others means that residential builders will give your community first consideration when deciding where to build new single-family dwellings.
Many such builders have made the decision to build new single-family homes in the subdivision I live in. Now please understand, I am happy that my community is attracting builders. New homes are being built and sold weekly. My real issue is the fact that when these new homes are being built, those of us who are trying to keep our lawns immaculate always suffer.
This summer, I was introduced to a wild yard plant called Fescue. While under construction, the yards of these new homes host a variety of wild plants. Seeds from these wild plants blow through the subdivision and land in my yard. The Fescue plant flourishes in warm drought-like conditions. During the time that I was away, a crop of Fescue sprung up in my yard. It looked awful. I went to the local hardware store and purchased a large bottle of what I thought would take care of the problem. I applied it only to find the weeds continued to grow unscathed.
Like most, I went to the Internet and discovered that this particular weed can only be killed with a chemical called glyphosate. This chemical will kill every plant it touches, including grass.
I didn’t want that to happen, so the only choice I had was to pull it all up by hand. On a Saturday morning, my wife and I started pulling up the annoying weeds. Five hours later, we finally finished. I had blisters on the inside of my hands. My knees were worn, and I felt like I had competed in a CrossFit competition and lost.
My yard is back to looking immaculate and all is well. However, to those appreciated developers who come into attractive subdivisions to build beautiful new houses, please do all of us a favor. The care and attention that you put into building these houses, please put the same effort into managing the growth of weeds on your property during construction.
It will make the residents happy and allow us to better maintain a beautiful lot so that you can get the best price possible for your property.
Happy building.