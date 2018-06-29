What follows contains a hint of navel-gazing and back-patting.
But I’m mourning, so please bear with me. This one hit close to home.
The all-too familiar pain of a fatal group shooting this week came to journalism when a shooter killed five employees of the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland.
Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith and Wendi Winters lost their lives Thursday when they were gunned down at work. Smith was a sales assistant; the others were reporters and editors for the Capital Gazette.
Authorities are still working to establish a motive, but court records show the accused shooter had feuded with the paper over a 2011 report on his harassment of a woman, even though he pleaded guilty to the charges. The alleged shooter sued the paper for defamation; circuit and appeals courts rejected the lawsuit.
It was a senseless, tragic and heartbreaking loss of life.
I’m trying to place my focus on some of the stories of how the Capital Gazette journalists who survived the shooting and went right back to work despite the horror they had just experienced.
In the immediate aftermath of the shooting, Capital Gazette reporters tweeted about what had happened. In short time, the paper posted on its website a story about the tragedy that had just occurred within its own walls. One photo taken Thursday shows two Capital Gazette journalists working on the next day’s paper from a parking lot.
The resilient and fighting spirit of the Capital Gazette staff who survived the shooting can be summed up in a few tweets by reporter Chase Cook.
“Another media briefing is planned for 8 p.m. I don’t know much else right now. Thank you all for the kind words,” Cook tweeted. “We also don’t know anything about motive in this incident.
“I can tell you this: We are putting out a damn paper tomorrow.”
Another Capital Gazette reporter, according to a tweet from CNBC journalist John Hardwood, told his wife after the shooting that he was safe, charging his phone, trying to find colleagues and “putting out a paper, God damnit.”
While inspiring, those anecdotes are not necessarily surprising. I’ll never forget a photograph taken in 2013 by a former Chicago Sun-Times photojournalist who captured his colleagues reading the notice that they all were being laid off. In that painful moment, having just learned he was losing his job, the photojournalist still had the instinct to pick up his camera and capture a poignant moment.
When a reporter and her camera operator were shot and killed in Virginia in 2015, their colleagues carried on and reported the story.
I hope that dedication, professionalism and bravery inspires you as much as it does me. It’s what I’m clinging to as I process this tragic news.
And if you would like to help in any way to honor those five Capital Gazette workers who were taken from us, permit me to make two recommendations:
- Subscribe to your local newspaper.
- Make a donation to GoFundMe.com/capitalgazette or the Committee to Protect Journalists at cpj.org.
By the way, the Capital Gazette followed through on Cook’s promise. Despite going through an unimaginable tragedy, journalists at the Capital Gazette, with help from reporters at their sister paper the Baltimore Sun, put out a paper complete with full news coverage of the shooting, feature obituaries on each of the five staff members killed, and more.
They didn’t just put out “a damn paper,” as Cook promised. They put out a damn fine paper.