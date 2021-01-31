Nahant issues 1,000-hour outdoor challenge

Alma Gaul Follow Alma Gaul Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Nahant Marsh Education Center, Davenport, is challenging parents/guardians/caregivers to get the children in their lives outside in 2021 — 1,000 hours over the course of the year.

The goal is to match nature time with screen time. "If kids can consume media through screens 1,200 hours a year on average, then the time is there and at least some of it can and should be shifted," Nahant managers say in a news release.

The center has established a Facebook page called facebook.com/nahantmarshiowa to help people track their time and offer inspiration.

Thursday, for example, was a full moon, and it was suggested that you could go out an howl at it. If you're not into howling, you could at least point it out to your child as a beautiful, free phenomenon and spend some time soaking it in.

One commenter on the Facebook page pushed back that the drive to spend so much time outdoors "feel very privileged."

"It requires a parent to not work for five to eight hours daily with littles (children 1-5)," the writer said. "And outside of a job and sleep that is 100% of the time."