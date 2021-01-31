Nahant issues 1,000-hour outdoor challenge

Nahant Marsh Education Center, Davenport, is challenging parents/guardians/caregivers to get the children in their lives outside in 2021 — 1,000 hours over the course of the year.
The goal is to match nature time with screen time. "If kids can consume media through screens 1,200 hours a year on average, then the time is there and at least some of it can and should be shifted," Nahant managers say in a news release.
The center has established a Facebook page called facebook.com/nahantmarshiowa to help people track their time and offer inspiration.
Thursday, for example, was a full moon, and it was suggested that you could go out an howl at it. If you're not into howling, you could at least point it out to your child as a beautiful, free phenomenon and spend some time soaking it in.
One commenter on the Facebook page pushed back that the drive to spend so much time outdoors "feel very privileged."
"It requires a parent to not work for five to eight hours daily with littles (children 1-5)," the writer said. "And outside of a job and sleep that is 100% of the time."
The writer also pointed out that older children have chores, homework, hobbies or extracurriculars — not to mention that weather such as we're having in the Quad-Cities right now is not conducive to being outside for long periods.
Those are all valid points.
Also, kids in the middle of a city don't always have easy access to much outside-ness.
But the goal remains: Somehow, some way, guardians need to get kids outside. To run around. Get sun. See bugs. Smell rain. Look at snowflakes. Understand that leaves on trees are different, one kind to another. Listen to birds. Examine a rock and wonder how all those different colors and patterns came to be. Be amazed as hundreds of tiny ants crawl around a hole in a sidewalk.
If 1,000 hours is out of reach, then reach what you can.
GOOD NEWS FOR MISSISSIPPI RIVER: The Mississippi River is getting a boost.
A provision in federal legislation passed in December extending unemployment benefits also included increased funding for habitat restoration on the Upper Mississippi River.
That means that projects in the Quad-City region already underway could get finished sooner and new projects could begin, according to Olivia Dorothy, of East Moline, who alerted me to this news. Dorothy is an employee of American Rivers, a national, nonprofit environmental group that works to protect and restore rivers, so she tracks these things.
This work re-creates habitats that were lost because of unintended consequences of the lock and dam system that maintains a nine-foot channel. Islands and marshes are rebuilt to support fish, wildlife, trees and flowers for pollinators.
Money also is used for ongoing science and monitoring to see whether the ecosystem is getting better or worse, Dorothy said.
Habitat restoration was first funded in 1986 at $33 million annually, but the amount has not been increased since then. The new legislation bumps the amount to $50 million annually which recaptures the 1980s buying power, she said.
Securing this additional funding has been a big priority for American Rivers.
These projects are overseen by the Rock Island District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which is responsible for the stretch of river between the confluence of the Ohio near Cairo, Illinois, north to Minneapolis-St. Paul. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service also is a partner.
The science and monitoring are handled by the USGS, or United States Geological Survey, in LaCrosse, Wisconsin.
In addition to the boost in funding, the legislation authorizes — but does not yet fund — a watershed study for the entire Upper Mississippi River Basin aimed at flood risk reduction.
The thinking is that with climate change bringing about periods of more intense rainfall, periodic flooding will become more prolonged, and current flood control measures such as levees were not designed for that.
American Rivers advocates switching from bigger and higher levees and floodwalls to natural and nature-based flood protection such as wetland and floodplain restoration.
SPEAKING OF WILDLIFE CONSERVATION: The Iowa income tax form contains a line called the "chickadee check-off" in which taxpayers can designate a portion of their tax refund to go to the Fish and Wildlife Fund, thereby boosting wildlife conservation.
On 2019 forms, a little over 7,200 people did so, about 0.5% of total taxpayers.
This raised a little under $150,000, translating to an average gift of $20.39 per donor. Donations can be made in any amount starting at just $1.
“If every Iowa taxpayer donated just $1, it would mean $1.5 million for wildlife and natural resource conservation,” Stephanie Shepherd, a wildlife biologist with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, said in a news release.
The mechanism was created in the 1980s. Before then, “non-game” wildlife — the 1,000-plus species such as songbirds, bald eagles, salamanders, turtles, monarchs and bees that make up the majority of wildlife in Iowa — had no dedicated funding.
Recent projects have been to investigate the nesting success of barn owls and figure out the status of the endangered rusty-patched bumblebee.
I bring this up because the line on the tax form is inconspicuous and can be easily missed. If you'd like to help, find line 57 on Form 1040 and write the amount to donate and the sum will either be automatically deducted from your refund or added to the amount owed.