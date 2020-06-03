'New normal' of health care

The harried mom and dad have kids at home with virus symptoms and the adults aren’t feeling great themselves. They have all had enough of this, whatever it is.
Only minutes later, sitting at the family’s computer, the familiar face of the family’s primary care provider appears on the screen.
No appointment, no trip to a clinic office and no waiting room with other sick patients. A few minutes later, a few questions later, there is advice, a diagnosis and a prescription may be ordered. The appointment is complete.
In the wake of the COVID-19 global pandemic, there may be cultural change referred to as “the new normal.’’ By whatever name, whether the process is referred to as telehealth, telemedicine or virtual medicine, Genesis Health Group providers believe virtual care is likely to continue to gain users while the technical capabilities also develop; maybe beyond our present imaginations.
There are examples all over the country of rapid growth in the use of virtual medicine during the outbreak.
Virtual medicine
Locally, Genesis Health Group providers were averaging less than 10 virtual appointments per day before the outbreak. During the outbreak, the average number of visits to Genesis Health Group providers has soared to nearly 400 per day. Since March, there have been more than 5,000 remote visits to Genesis Health Group providers.
Insurers have noted the trend and now often cover virtual appointments. With insurance coverage and reimbursement available, providers are more likely to be willing to provide remote care to patients.
Genesis Psychology Associates, which has tested virtual counseling for several years, has experienced the same level of growth. Providers are conducting more than 90 percent of counseling conversations either by telephone or videoconferencing during the outbreak.
But that figure would likely be much lower if the visits were not billable by providers.
David Weiser, president of Genesis Health Group, expects the trend to continue after the pandemic subsides. He said patients are generally positive with the experience.
“Access to their provider without having to leave home is very positive for patients,’’ Weiser said. “When some patients are reluctant to leave home because of COVID-19, especially to go to a clinic office with other sick patients, the telemedicine experience is generally positive.’’
Weiser said virtual medicine should not be considered as a replacement for face-to-face care and an ongoing relationship with a primary care provider. There are limitations to the existing virtual health experience. For example, the virtual healthcare industry is only just beginning to find a method to collect vitals during remote visits. A home monitoring system or a personal device with “plug-in’’ software could eventually close the gap of up-to-date health information.
“Virtual care will continue to be supplemental to direct, in-person care from a primary care provider,’’ Weiser said. “Not everyone will have access to virtual care and there are certain aspects to quality care, like blood tests, vaccinations, treatment for chronic conditions, that aren’t possible with virtual medicine. Not yet anyway.’’
Weiser said there will be other “new normals.”
“Social distancing, masks and appointments by reservation to isolate sick patients from each other in offices will still be practiced after the outbreak,’’ he said.
Behavioral health use
Steve Kopp, Ph.D and executive director of Genesis Psychology Associates, said some patients were initially apprehensive about the virtual alternative.
“After a first appointment though, most feel that this is the best approach. Many of our clients like the convenience of not having to leave their home or office,’’ Kopp said. “Most of our clients are finding that setting up the app is pretty straight-forward.
“Because of the outbreak, we are seeing an influx in new referrals and requests for treatment. Some people are feeling isolated and bored, which invites depression. Others are overwhelmed by the stress of the pandemic. Those feelings may be a ‘new normal,’ at least temporarily, if the pandemic period extends into fall, winter and next year.’’
Genesis infectious disease specialist, Bharat Motwani, M.D., anticipates that long after the pandemic, people are going to be more aware of public health and the environment around them.
“Pandemics are not someone else’s problem in a mobile society. As we have seen with COVID-19 and before this, SARS, Ebola, Swine Flu, we have to anticipate spread of viruses we are familiar with, and viruses new to us,’’ Motwani said. “We’re a global community and we know the effects of viruses can reach out globally.
“Because of this, I think people are going to pay more attention to public health. They will also pay more attention to the science of viruses and the clinical trials to treat them. There is going to be more planning and surveillance in advance of the next outbreak. There will be a next outbreak.’’
On the horizon
Doug Boleyn, innovation officer of Genesis Health System, imagines other “new normal’’ innovations.
Among them are infrared cameras to immediately take the temperatures of patients and visitors to hospitals and clinics; a non-video telehealth option patients can access from anywhere; more online appointment scheduling; electronic check-in and check-out of appointments with co-pays and paperwork completed electronically; remote patient monitoring so home health caregivers are alerted when a patient in their home is beginning to show signs of a problem.
If the “new normal’’ in healthcare includes improved access to care, credible information and diagnosis, and planning for outbreaks, there will have been something positive to emerge from the pandemic.
Craig Cooper is the Senior Communications Specialist for Genesis Health System.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!