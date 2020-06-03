'New normal' of health care

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The harried mom and dad have kids at home with virus symptoms and the adults aren’t feeling great themselves. They have all had enough of this, whatever it is.

Only minutes later, sitting at the family’s computer, the familiar face of the family’s primary care provider appears on the screen.

No appointment, no trip to a clinic office and no waiting room with other sick patients. A few minutes later, a few questions later, there is advice, a diagnosis and a prescription may be ordered. The appointment is complete.

In the wake of the COVID-19 global pandemic, there may be cultural change referred to as “the new normal.’’ By whatever name, whether the process is referred to as telehealth, telemedicine or virtual medicine, Genesis Health Group providers believe virtual care is likely to continue to gain users while the technical capabilities also develop; maybe beyond our present imaginations.

There are examples all over the country of rapid growth in the use of virtual medicine during the outbreak.

Virtual medicine