Now running, Grassley starts in fast lane

Chuck Grassley is running. Literally, and now politically.
Iowa’s top octogenarian made it official this week when he announced what most of us have long suspected: that he is running for re-election to an eighth six-year term in the U.S. Senate.
Give credit to Grassley’s team for style: the announcement was made via Twitter — although the text was clearly not Grassley’s original words, since it was not written in this famous online shorthand — and at 4 a.m., with a video showing the 88-year-old Grassley on one of his morning runs.
The Grassley camp clearly wanted to remind everyone that while he is pushing 90 — when he’d become a nonagenarian — Grassley is still in good enough physical condition to wake up and get in a run before the sun makes its daily appearance.
“Grassley has served Iowans in the Senate since 1981” is a line from Grassley’s original release, but it’s one that will be used by his political opponents as well.
Grassley’s longevity is staggering: he was first elected to office in Iowa when Pee Wee Reese was still playing baseball. Yes, that Pee Wee Reese — Jackie Robinson’s teammate on the Brooklyn Dodgers. And Grassley has spent the past four decades in the U.S. Senate.
While impressive, that’s also one of the ways Grassley’s opponents will come at him. Prepare to hear endless versions of “It’s time for a fresh face” or “new blood.”
Just as a reminder, those opponents are: state legislator and attorney James Carlin on the Republican side — yes, Grassley faces a primary challenge — and former Congresswoman and state legislator Abby Finkenauer, farmer Dave Muhlbauer, and physician Glenn Hurst on the Democratic side.
Grassley certainly enters the campaign as the favorite. A majority of Iowans have been voting for him for a long time. Until that changes, or at least is seriously threatened, he has to be considered a strong favorite at the start.
That certainly appears to be the case, at least if the newest Iowa Poll is accurate. In that poll, published a week ago, Grassley led Finkenauer in a hypothetical general election matchup by nearly 20 points, 55% to 37%.
That said, even if that poll is accurate at this moment, there is plenty of time for those numbers to change. Whichever Democrat wins the primary and the right to face Grassley — yes, we’re assuming here that Grassley survives his primary challenge — that Democrat will be a relatively new face on the statewide political scene, giving him or her an opportunity to engage and possibly sway voters who were previously unfamiliar.
There’s a good chance this race will be closer than Grassley is accustomed to. While he typically blows out challengers by double digits, we now live in a supercharged partisan political climate. Exponentially fewer Democrats will cross over and vote for Grassley like they did during the 1980s and 1990s. Those days are long gone.
Democrats will put their effort into paint a different image of Grassley than the one his campaign rolled out with this week’s announcement. They’ll point to Grassley’s role in fast-tracking U.S. Supreme Court nominees under Republican former President Donald Trump, and votes like his opposition to the bipartisan investigation into the January 6 attacks on the U.S Capitol. They will try to cut through the aw-shucks image that Grassley and his handlers have cultivated, and portray him as a career politician who has lost touch with the state he represents.
But as things stand now, at the official start of Grassley’s re-election campaign, he’s the one to beat. Choose your favorite political forecasting term: leans or solid Republican. That’s Iowa’s U.S. Senate race in 2022.
Erin Murphy covers Iowa politics and government for Lee Enterprises. His email address is erin.murphy@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter at @ErinDMurphy.