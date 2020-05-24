On Memorial Day, memories of other times

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Alma Gaul Follow Alma Gaul Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

My first recollection of visiting a cemetery is a still photo image in which I am standing in a crowded circle of people on a very cold day, under a tent with no sides.

In the middle of this crowded circle is an opening in the ground and next to it is a casket. I can't see it very well because the people around me are all taller than I am.

At one point the people step aside so I can come to the front. I am handed a silver thing like a hammer and get the idea that I should shake it to sprinkle holy water on the casket. Instead I hit the casket with the instrument which seems to be the wrong thing to do, but it's OK.

I don't remember how I got to the cemetery or what happened afterward. Or, really, what was going on.

But in ensuing months and years, I understood that my mother had died.

On Sundays after Mass, we'd stop at the cemetery. We'd walk the graveled driveway to the far end where her pink granite stone stood. And then Dad and my brothers would pray, and Dad would always, always cry.

This is why I did not like to go to the cemetery. I did not like to see my dad cry. It made the whole day sad.