Iowa sees a great deal of semi-truck traffic running on our interstates and on our local roads. From an economic perspective, this is a good thing, representing a successful harvest or a newly manufactured commodity. However, with these large commercial vehicles come unique public safety and infrastructure challenges.
As a law enforcement professional going on 40 years and in my role as president of the Iowa State Troopers Association, I have seen too many truck crashes to think that heavier and longer trucks are somehow a good idea.
I currently patrol Interstate-80, from the Mississippi River over to Iowa City, and anyone who travels that stretch of interstate knows how much truck traffic there is, and the dangers that come along with it. Heavier and longer trucks endanger the motoring public, as well as my fellow troopers and first responders across the state.
There have been federal legislative attempts to increase the length of each trailer on double-trailer trucks from the current 28 feet to 33 feet. Other attempts include increasing the weight limit nationwide to 91,000 pounds, an increase of five and a half tons compared to the current national standard of 80,000 pounds.
I have traveled to Washington, D.C., to meet with our congressional delegation to let them know my professional experience and expertise tells me to oppose these increases. Simply put, bigger trucks mean more dangerous roads for Iowa motorists.
In talking to my fellow troopers that patrol some of the busiest truck routes not only in Iowa, but the entire country, we agree that the increased safety risk of raising truck size and weight could not be clearer.
One of our roles as troopers is to examine critical safety equipment on trucks. The U.S. Department of Transportation found far higher violation rates for brakes when tractor-trailers operate at heavier weights, which is deeply concerning to my law enforcement colleagues across the state. With our highways serving as a primary artery for truck traffic, bigger trucks pose an even more dire safety threat.
We have a unique transportation landscape, from I-80 which sees an enormous amount of truck traffic moving across the country, to the rolling hills of the northeast. Add in the occasional high winds and blizzard conditions we experience and you can end up in a situation similar to what we experienced last winter – two separate pileups of over 50 vehicles on Interstate-35 in snowy conditions.
Heavier and longer trucks have less ability to make evasive maneuvers, increased stopping distances and an increased rollover risk. It’s no surprise to my fellow troopers that a 2016 U.S. Department of Transportation study requested by Congress found higher crash rates associated with bigger trucks. A total of 20 percent of the vehicles on our interstates are large commercial trucks – that is the 6th highest percentage of big trucks in the nation.
While safety is my primary concern, I also know that roads and bridges in poor shape can contribute to unsafe driving conditions. With 19.8% of our bridges rated in poor condition, the second worst in the nation, our infrastructure is ill-suited to handle any additional weight or length. With tight budgets at every level, taxpayers in Iowa can’t handle the increased road and bridge damage bigger trucks will cause, and every dollar needed to repair the damage from bigger trucks is less money for education, law enforcement and other critical programs.
Please join me in asking our federal delegation to keep our roads as safe as possible by opposing bigger-truck legislation in Washington, D.C.