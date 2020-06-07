O'Shea: When constitutions are trashed, dictatorships follow

murder by killing them, and by stealing or destroying their property.

When I was a boy, my mother taught me that "Two wrongs don't make a right." My Catholic schooling taught, "The ends don't justify the means."

The First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution provides "Congress shall make no law ... abridging the freedom of speech, ... or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances."

Every American, therefore, has the right to speak against evil, to peaceably assemble, [or demonstrate] and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.

But there is nothing in the First Amendment or any other clause of the Constitution that authorizes any American to engage in riots, mob actions, looting, burglary or arson.

Nor is there any language whatever therein that permits revenge, lynchings, vigilantism.

No Constitution of any enlightened state permits the punishment of the innocent, or the theft or destruction of their property. Indeed under our Constitution property cannot be taken even by the government without paying just compensation, and without due process. Mob violence is the antithesis of due process.