O'Shea: When constitutions are trashed, dictatorships follow

No justice system worthy of its name punishes the innocent. The Book of Proverbs, teaches, "Acquitting the guilty and condemning the righteous— both
are detestable to the Lord." Exodus ordains, "The innocent and the righteous slay thou not." These principles are foundational to our Western justice system.
Even in descriptions of justice systems that come down to us from antiquity, the innocent aren't punished. Recall the biblical story of Esther.
In The Eumenides, a play written by Aeschylus 2500 years ago, we meet the Furies, ancient goddesses, who mercilessly punish all who commit blood crimes. They pursue Orestes who has killed his mother to avenge her murder of his father. When Orestes entreats the goddess Athena to do justice in his case, she invents a a new system better calculated to do justice - the jury trial. While Aeschylus gives us a dramatic explanation of how juries came to be, Aristotle's The Constitution of the Athenians, describes the real Athenian jury system. But one truth is clear: both the Furies of fable, and the real Athenian jury existed only to punish the guilty; never the innocent.
In medieval Europe to end "justice" by revenge, the Germanic peoples invented the wergild. If the murderer paid the sum of blood money required by the law, his victim's relatives were required to accept the money in lieu of taking revenge on the murderer.
Again, the Germanic system was designed only to punish the guilty; not the innocent.
Even in medieval Trials by Ordeal and in Trials by Combat, it was believed God would shield the innocent and suffer the guilty to fail the ordeal and suffer the punishment prescribed by law.
Indeed, no Western system of justice that I am familiar with has ever permitted the taking of revenge on persons who have had no connection whatever with the crime committed or on their property. And yet, in 21st century America we see mobs rushing to embrace destruction of the innocent and their property.
Implicit in their rationale, if not explicit, is their presumption that when a black American is murdered by a policeman, that justice will not be done in either the state or federal courts. It would be one thing to await verdict and sentence before concluding that justice will miscarry. It is an entirely different thing to pre-judge that justice will miscarry. That is the "justification" for mob violence, arson and looting.
Note what passes for logical thinking.
Major premise: George Floyd was murdered by a policeman.
Minor premise: Justice is likely to miscarry in his case.
Conclusion: Therefore, we are justified in creating a new justice system that punishes innocent people who had nothing at all to do with George Floyd's
murder by killing them, and by stealing or destroying their property.
When I was a boy, my mother taught me that "Two wrongs don't make a right." My Catholic schooling taught, "The ends don't justify the means."
The First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution provides "Congress shall make no law ... abridging the freedom of speech, ... or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances."
Every American, therefore, has the right to speak against evil, to peaceably assemble, [or demonstrate] and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.
But there is nothing in the First Amendment or any other clause of the Constitution that authorizes any American to engage in riots, mob actions, looting, burglary or arson.
Nor is there any language whatever therein that permits revenge, lynchings, vigilantism.
No Constitution of any enlightened state permits the punishment of the innocent, or the theft or destruction of their property. Indeed under our Constitution property cannot be taken even by the government without paying just compensation, and without due process. Mob violence is the antithesis of due process.
The riots, looting and destruction of property occurring throughout our country clearly demonstrates to any thinking citizen the dangerous folly inherent of doing wrong to right a wrong. Riots, looting and property destruction of the innocent can never be "just means" to accomplish the "end" of bringing the murderers of George Floyd's justice.
Wanton destruction of an innocent neighbor or his property can never be justice. In the words of President Lincoln, no man has "a right to do a wrong."
The English-speaking people tried other systems of justice before settling on the jury system. Our founders knew that jury trials, whatever their shortcomings, were essential to guarantee our liberties from kings and dictators. Only fools would eschew the jury trial for the alternative of mob violence, revenge, lynchings and vigilantism.
In the "Man for all Seasons," St. Thomas More asked Roper, "when you've knocked down all the laws of the realm to get at the Devil, where will you hide when the Devil turns and comes after you?"
When Constitutions are trashed, dictatorships follow. America has a choice.
John Donald O'Shea is a retired circuit court judge and a columnist for The Dispatch-Argus.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!