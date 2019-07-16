Some say that the most difficult job in the world, as well as the most rewarding, is parenting. Parenting a child with a disability has its own challenges and rewards.
I had polio at the age of 2 and grew up in a town of 800 people. I was the only child in town with a serious physical disability. My father was an alcoholic. My mother was a teacher and bore the responsibility for me and for my sister.
Growing up in a small town was a blessing for me. The parochial school my sister attended was inaccessible, so I attended the new public elementary school. Everyone in this small community knew everyone else. My grandfather put straps for my feet on the pedals so I could ride my tricycle all over town. I rode everywhere and my parents never worried about my return because I could not get off the tricycle. However, the needed services and resources were often not conveniently close. My mother drove 21 miles each way for physical therapy and 36 miles each way for orthotics.
Living in a larger area provides more readily available resources. However, parents must still educate themselves and network to get the services to best meet their child’s needs.
One can truly say that "the village" had a role in forming who I am today.
It wasn’t until I was older and had some insight that I recognized what my mother had accomplished, and with what sacrifice.
I recently spoke with some parents of children with disabilities about issues impacting their lives.
First, I inquired about the roles they played, besides of course being a loving parent. Many reported the need to be teachers, advocates, researchers, keepers of medical records and liaisons to community resources. The importance of reaching out and networking cannot be overstated. There is a constant learning curve to gain knowledge about available resources.
A couple of friends have a son who is nonverbal and unable to walk. They spoke of the difficulty assessing his feelings, needs, wants and medical condition because of his disability. Another parent has a child on the autism spectrum who does well in school but has difficulty forming peer friendships and is often bullied.
Parents are always seeking solutions to problems most of us don’t understand.
Certainly there are bright spots and many joys to be had. People seem drawn to the young man who cannot speak. He has a beautiful smile and enjoys his interactions with people. He once inspired an acquaintance to write a poem about him. Every goal achieved, every milestone reached is a victory.
It is encouraging and supporting to have a network of family and friends who "get it."
When asked what advice they might provide to new parents, they roundly advised networking and reaching out to avoid social isolation. It’s also an opportunity to share information about valuable services.
A friend offered a metaphor describing having a child with a disability:
Imagine you are planning a trip to Italy. You have planned and saved and envisioned sights you will see. But when your plane lands, you’re in Holland.
Shock! Then you begin to notice the beautiful tulips and the windmills. You begin to realize you are not where you expected to be, but Holland also has its own beauty, joy and opportunities.