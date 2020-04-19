Petersen: Iowans deserve more transparency

The onset of this pandemic was like pouring lighter fluid on Iowa’s financially-shaky health care system. In this perfect storm, the virus could trigger a wider health care disaster.

It’s impacted our everyday lives, our jobs, our paychecks, our education, and our future. It’s gone from being a public health crisis to a full-blown economic crisis, too.

Fortunately, Iowans want to be part of the solution. That requires more Iowans knowing what is going on. We deserve straight-forward leadership that includes timely, accurate data, and clear directions.

Iowa should take lessons from leaders in states who are doing things right.

Governors who have been clear in their message and have had tough conversations with the people they represent about what to do to beat the virus are seeing better results. Most important, they’ve acted quickly to save lives, knowing that time matters.

Leaders shouldn’t keep people in the dark. There is no reason to withhold knowledge of COVID-19 cases from Iowans who share the same living space or workspace with those infected. Iowa families with relatives in nursing facilities and meatpacking plants deserve to know immediately if their loved ones are being exposed.