In February, I presented the 30th budget I have overseen to the Bettendorf City Council, and in those 30 years we have had to contend with property tax revenue shortfalls caused by changes in the multi-residential rollback, the commercial roll back and the elimination of machinery and equipment tax, all of which are revenue sources controlled by the State of Iowa and not the city of Bettendorf.
The city only has the ability to control its levy rate. It is the state that has the power to control the rollbacks, which it has done for the last 30 years. The third lever of this process is the property assessment, which is controlled by the county assessor, over which the state and the city have hardly any control.
During my 30 years, the residential rollback, which has been tied to farm values and agricultural productivity, has changed from taxing at 82% of value all the way down to 44% of value. Today that residential property is currently paying on 56% of its value and commercial property owners pay taxes on 90% of value.
The rollback is a mechanism that the state could fix. But because of lobbying by agricultural interest groups, we do not have an equitable tax policy in Iowa.
I find it interesting in a recent guest editorial, John Hendrickson of Iowans for Tax Relief wrote that the most effective policy is to control the growth of property taxes at the local government level. He makes no mention of a change to the rollback, nor of recent changes made by the state to reduce levels of revenue previously available to local taxing bodies – or mandated increases in pension benefits the state legislature gave to city employees but that cities have to pay for.
I contend if the state would stop using farm ground as a mechanism to control residential property taxes – and stop the gifts to special interest groups – market forces would be employed and you would likely begin to create equity across all classes of properties.
Iowans for Tax Relief would tell you local government is the culprit here. But in my 30 years as city administrator, we have made tremendous improvements in the quality of life and service delivery using the tax dollars we are allowed to levy.
We have curtailed spending, laid people off, gone without equipment purchases and suspended hiring programs, all to balance budgets and live within our means. Still, we have made a wonderful difference in the lives of a lot of citizens in Bettendorf, and consistently had one of the lowest general fund levies in the state.
Just prior to my becoming city administrator we did have some mismanagement, and the citizens of the community rose up and said they didn't like the way the city was being governed. The public elected five new city council members, a new mayor, and the city administrator resigned. I was subsequently appointed and have overseen budgets over the last 30 years.
I dare say if the folks in our town thought we had an issue, they would be here for budget hearings and public information sessions to tell us that something was awry. But we have not seen that kind of citizen uprising, and I believe it’s because people are primarily satisfied with the level and quality of services we provide – and they think they're getting good value for the money.
I believe if the legislature would fix the rollback and stop trying to affect the grow of local property tax levels we would have a more equitable system.
If we want to have equity and transparency in our tax system then we should study it for longer than just four weeks. We should have a comprehensive review, inviting all who are affected to the table in order to, once and for all, create an equitable system that truly is transparent.
Let’s have a process where everyone can see who is getting relief and who is not.
The people in our city have elected the mayor and council to oversee that process. To take away local decision-making by a mandate of the state does not engender a real conversation about transparency.
I urge our legislators to call for a comprehensive review and reject HF773 and its Senate companion and not rush a tax policy into law that is far less transparent than Iowans deserve.