Reeder: Haggling has become threatened art form

You can call it haggling, dickering, bargaining or whatever you want; but negotiating gives me purpose.

And sadly, it is becoming a dying art.

Time and time again friends will say they don’t feel comfortable negotiating a price. They just pay whatever is being asked.

A couple of weeks ago, I purchased a new car and managed to get $8,000 knocked off the sticker price. To me, that’s enough money to warrant an hour at the negotiating table even if you don’t particularly like it.

But I love it.

I was brought up in a home where negotiating prices was not just an act of frugality but an art form, a point of pride.

I remember when I was a young reporter in the Quad-Cities with a postage stamp yard and a need for a lawnmower.

I told my grandfather to keep an eye out for me at yard sales. A week later he called me up and said he found an old manual reel mower. The owner wanted 50 cents, but Grandpa said he talked her down to 25.

Yep, that’s my family. A price tag is just a starting point.

I’ve bought shoes, exercise equipment, hardware, a piano and clothing using this technique.