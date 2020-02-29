Reeder: Illinois exodus is a taxing problem

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

That’s bad news. Why? Well, have you ever worked for someone poorer than yourself? Few of us have.

An inevitable consequence of losing these high earners is that they will invest elsewhere. Which means fewer jobs for Illinois. And that, of course, means more people leaving the state.

A second consequence is the tax base shrinks. This means with fewer people paying taxes, those who remain have to pay more to support the government that we have. Of course, higher taxes mean more people leaving Illinois.

It’s a vicious cycle that shows little reason to abate.

In 2016, the Paul Simon Institute at Southern Illinois University conducted a statewide poll and found that 47 percent of respondents would like to leave Illinois and 51 percent would prefer to remain in the state. Just under 2 percent said they didn’t know.

Taxes are the single biggest reason people want to leave, the weather is next, followed by government and jobs. Specifically, 27 percent cite taxes as the motive for departing, 16 percent say weather, 15 percent cite government and 13 percent name jobs and education.

Illinois has the second highest property tax in the nation, just behind New Jersey.