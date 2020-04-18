Reeder: Reflecting on a hard Easter season

On Easter Sunday, I once again found myself in front of my computer hoping this time I would get it right. There was a little bit of buffering but I rode it out and heard the sermon.

Pastor Steve said during the hardest seasons of life, God does great things.

I was left thinking of one of those hard seasons — when I stood alone in a cemetery almost seven years ago.

The preacher had spoken, the hearse had left the cemetery and my mother’s coffin had been slowly lowered into the ground. My family milled around the gravestones, paying respects to loved ones long passed and I stood alone staring into the grave as workers shoveled dirt back into the hole. I thought: Is this it? You live and then you die?

Just days before I found myself sitting by my mother’s bedside.

Her breathing was ragged.

I held her left hand with each labored gasp.

My dad, her husband of almost 59 years, gripped her right.

As she breathed slowly, shallowly, my dad cried out,

"Save a place for me in heaven."

Tears fell down the face of my sister, who sat at the foot of the bed.