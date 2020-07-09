Reeder: Rookie tries hand at Q-C style pizza

So, the first challenge I faced was finding malt syrup. The grocery stores where I usually shop don’t carry it. But I was able to find it at a health-food store, Food Fantasies in Springfield. It’s also available on Amazon. Weiner said stores that specialize in providing home brewers with supplies are also good places to shop.

The malt syrup gives the crust a sweeter almost nutty taste.

Ideally, the crust should be about one-quarter of one inch thick. Try as I might I was not particularly successful on this front. When I tried to roll it out with a rolling pin, the dough tended to fall apart.

Yes, I know true pizza bakers throw the dough in the air. But considering I live with eight dogs, I refrained. I had visions of one snatching it mid toss.

After much effort, a bit of added water and some help from my 14-year-old daughter, we managed to spread the dough across two pizza stones. (Ultimately the crust came out about one-half-inch thick but tasted great.)

Ryan Mosley, a co-owner of Harris Pizza in the Quad-Cities, said another unique characteristic of Quad-City style pizza is that the toppings go under the cheese.

Weiner added that traditionally the pizza is cut in strips with scissors rather than in pie wedges or in squares.