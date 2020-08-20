Reeder: Students should be in class

Before choosing to send my kids back to school, I reviewed their schools’ COVID-19 safety plans. Mask wearing and social distancing will be strictly enforced in the Catholic schools they attend. Desks will be disinfected between students. Hand washing augmented with hand sanitizing will occur multiple times during the school day.

Is it a risk-free plan? No. But it would seem the best of less than ideal alternatives.

Unfortunately, many school boards have focused on reducing liability for school districts rather than holistic solutions for the child.

We need to ask ourselves if children are safer in a structured environment such as a school or being home without parental supervision. Even when alternate adult supervision is available while a parent works, it’s often with an older family member such as a grandparent.

Elderly people are the most vulnerable group during this pandemic. We should be seeking to limit their exposure rather than increase it.

And let’s be honest; if they aren’t in school they will likely be somewhere in a group which may be a greater risk to disease spread.

And if students are left alone at home, while parents work, this too can be dangerous.