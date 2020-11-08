Rural Route 4: Each field is like a treasure hunt

As of the moment that I am writing this column on Sunday, we are down to about 100 acres of corn left to harvest — possibly a little less. We probably won’t get quite done before the rain comes Monday night, but that’s OK. Our grain bins will be full, and Robb has decided to take tomorrow to finish out the last of the field work and planting of cover crops before the rain comes. It’s very hard to do cover crop planting or field work once the ground gets wet. We can harvest when it’s a little wet though, so this switch makes sense.
The corn yields so far have been average to slightly above average, which is awfully nice to find. Each field is kind of like a treasure hunt — you are never sure what you’re going to find out there until you start harvesting. Sometimes, like with our soybeans this year, the treasure is less than expected in some fields. And then there are these corn fields that are performing better than expected. Those are awfully nice to find. This is one of the reasons that farmers are never sure if they will make a profit for the year or not. Will our farm income be positive or negative? We never know until we get out there.
Luckily, the weather has been amazing this past week, and harvest has rolled right along every day without any weather-related pauses. What a blessing it has been! None of us can remember a November this warm for so many days in a row. I know the change is coming, but I am glad that we got some heat and sunshine for the majority of the corn harvest.
Our boys have been very busy helping this week with the harvesting. They had no school on Thursday or Friday, and I pretty much had to pry them out of the tractors in the evenings. Meals were delivered, they were well-stocked with beverages, and they worked non-stop. They took turns on different jobs, and each had a friend out to ride for a few hours at different times, but they did a man’s job every day and I am proud of them. When I watch my 11-year-old son head down the gravel road with a giant tractor and auger cart, it does take my breath away for a second with that tiny bit of fear, but then that passes and I am just proud of him for doing what he does. They have been doing it for years already and are very careful, so I really don’t worry about them.
I do have a favor to ask of you farm wives and former farm wives that read my column — send me your field meal recipes! I want to be even more prepared for next year. I prefer things that can be made in advance, as I do work full time, but I often have more time on weekends to prepare food for the harvest crew. You can mail them to me c/o the Quad City Times, 500 E. 3rd St., Davenport, IA 52801 and they will forward on to me.
Lastly this week, I would like to say thank you to everyone who voted for me in the election. Yes, that really was me on the ballot! I am happy to say that I was elected to the Scott County Ag Extension Council, and I am really looking forward to starting the job next year. My husband finds it funny that I was the first in the family to run in an election. I just keep reminding him that I didn’t know it would be on the ballot until after I agreed to run! Thanks again for your support.
Lastly, as this is the week of November 11th, thank you to all our veterans who have served the country. We wouldn’t be what we are without your service.
