Rural Route 4: Each field is like a treasure hunt

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Our boys have been very busy helping this week with the harvesting. They had no school on Thursday or Friday, and I pretty much had to pry them out of the tractors in the evenings. Meals were delivered, they were well-stocked with beverages, and they worked non-stop. They took turns on different jobs, and each had a friend out to ride for a few hours at different times, but they did a man’s job every day and I am proud of them. When I watch my 11-year-old son head down the gravel road with a giant tractor and auger cart, it does take my breath away for a second with that tiny bit of fear, but then that passes and I am just proud of him for doing what he does. They have been doing it for years already and are very careful, so I really don’t worry about them.

I do have a favor to ask of you farm wives and former farm wives that read my column — send me your field meal recipes! I want to be even more prepared for next year. I prefer things that can be made in advance, as I do work full time, but I often have more time on weekends to prepare food for the harvest crew. You can mail them to me c/o the Quad City Times, 500 E. 3rd St., Davenport, IA 52801 and they will forward on to me.