Rural Route 4: Rainy weather delays harvest season

Well, so much for getting harvest done quickly this fall. The weather we have had for the last week has put a damper on things – literally! The fields are now wet after all that rain, so we have to wait for things to dry up a little before we can get back into the fields. Robb is hoping for Tuesday, but possibly a little bit today if the ground is dry enough. In the meantime, he got the auger put up to the top of the dryer, so that they can start putting corn in as soon as we can harvest.
We did a little harvesting of corn before the rain came. We did one close to home first – to make sure everything worked. That corn was dry enough to get delivered to the elevator right away. Then we worked on a field that had some wind damage from the derecho – that was not fun. Our friend was driving the combine, and was getting very frustrated! This corn was not truly blown down, but it was leaning pretty significantly in some areas. This meant that he had to drive in one direction only, otherwise the ears of corn would just go flying out in front of the combine, and the plants themselves would not feed into the corn head.
This makes harvesting very time-consuming: drive down the field harvesting, then turn around and just drive the combine all the way back to the other end of the field to start harvesting again. While he was working his way down the rows, there were often times where corn wouldn’t feed in properly, he had to back up or slow down, or the head ended up partly plugged up because things weren’t feeding properly. Despite the problems and frustrations, we do still feel blessed that there was a crop to harvest at all. Some farmers in Iowa that had even more damage from the derecho have nothing to harvest at all, or have so little left in the fields that it wasn’t worth the diesel fuel to go out and harvest it. My heart breaks for them.
This past week was a big week for my boys. At their 4-H meeting last week, they were elected president and vice-president of their 4-H club! Yes, half the club executive now lives with me. I asked them if they will be able to work together. They say they will, so I sure hope so! As you know, I am a huge supporter of 4-H. It is an awesome organization that teaches kids so many different things. Many of our club members in Blue Grass are not farmers at all. They come from varied backgrounds and have varied interests. I really love the mix of interests, projects, and personalities that make up our club.
Sadly, 4-H membership seems to be declining. I think this is a shame, as the leadership skills and learning are priceless for them when they become adults. I would encourage all of you with kids or grandkids to check out 4-H through the Iowa State Extension website and see all the cool things you can do with 4-H. New members are always accepted!
Pray for some dry weather for us this week – preferably with some sunshine to warm it up just a little. We sure would like to put a big dent in the corn harvest in October. The memory of last year’s October snow and November rain is still in the back of my mind, and I sure don’t want this fall to turn out like last year’s did. In the meantime, perhaps I can convince Robb to do a few small yard chores until it dries out.
