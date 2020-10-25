Rural Route 4: Rainy weather delays harvest season

Well, so much for getting harvest done quickly this fall. The weather we have had for the last week has put a damper on things – literally! The fields are now wet after all that rain, so we have to wait for things to dry up a little before we can get back into the fields. Robb is hoping for Tuesday, but possibly a little bit today if the ground is dry enough. In the meantime, he got the auger put up to the top of the dryer, so that they can start putting corn in as soon as we can harvest.

We did a little harvesting of corn before the rain came. We did one close to home first – to make sure everything worked. That corn was dry enough to get delivered to the elevator right away. Then we worked on a field that had some wind damage from the derecho – that was not fun. Our friend was driving the combine, and was getting very frustrated! This corn was not truly blown down, but it was leaning pretty significantly in some areas. This meant that he had to drive in one direction only, otherwise the ears of corn would just go flying out in front of the combine, and the plants themselves would not feed into the corn head.