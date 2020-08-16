Rural Route 4: Storm aftermath: The shock has not worn off

I’m not sure I can begin to wrap my head around last week and what it means for Iowa. On Monday morning, we were all looking forward to a new week with a chance of rain to break this dry spell we have been having. And then, THE STORM happened. We learned a new word – derecho – which none of us have ever heard before. Our lives were suddenly thrown into disarray. Now, a week later, many are still trying to recover from the shock.
Across Iowa, the reports of damage are so severe that many are wondering how to go forward. Cities look completely different than they did when there were still trees lining the streets. Homes now have trees in them instead of in front of them. The hum of generators and noise of chainsaws fill the streets instead of the sound of birds. Refrigerators and freezers have been emptied of food before it spoils. And yet, the people of Iowa are coming together as they often do after a disaster, supporting each other and helping total strangers. I see reports of neighbors helping neighbors, of restaurants and random people feeding those without power, of people offering their showers and their refrigerator space to others. I see linemen from across the Midwest coming in convoys to help restore power.
In farm country, the devastation is extensive. While our farm and crops luckily experienced very little damage, we have many friends and acquaintances in other areas of Iowa that have been wiped out. In his travels in the semi hauling hogs, Robb has seen the damage first hand and it saddens him. Fields of corn that looked so good to harvest this fall are now flat as a pancake, with snapped off stalks. Other fields are blown over so far that combining them will be next to impossible, even if there is a crop to harvest. Grain bins crumpled like tin cans – flattened by the hurricane-force winds. Machine sheds and barns completely blown away. Co-ops where millions of bushels of grain should be stored this fall are now wiped out.
Beyond the immediate damage of lost crops and lost buildings, there are the concerns for the future. What will crop insurance cover? Will the farm insurance pay for new equipment and new buildings? How will the crop be harvested this fall? What can be done with flattened corn? It cannot be left in the field to rot, or planting next year will be impossible because of the mass of vegetation that now lies on top of the soil. Where will the harvested crop be stored when the grain bins are blown away and the elevator no longer has a place for farmers to deliver their harvest? Will those farmers have to truck their grain hours away to another grain elevator at increased time and cost to them? Will this be the end of many family farms in Iowa after so many hits in the last couple years?
So many questions, and so few answers. The shock has not yet worn off. And yet, people are working together and supporting each other in every way possible. Pigs are being moved from collapsed buildings to standing buildings. Farmers are pitching in to help the neighbors haul away debris. Trees are being cut down. What is salvageable is being salvaged and moved to a safe place. Every piece of working equipment is being used to clear roads and make homes safe again. Friends are offering friends a hot cup of coffee and a shoulder to lean on, and words of encouragement. Yes, in the sadness and devastation of disaster, so much good is being done. We do not know the way forward right now as an agricultural community in Iowa, but we will do what we always do – get up in the morning and get to work, and we will work until we are done.
We are Iowa. And we are strong together.
