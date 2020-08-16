Rural Route 4: Storm aftermath: The shock has not worn off

I’m not sure I can begin to wrap my head around last week and what it means for Iowa. On Monday morning, we were all looking forward to a new week with a chance of rain to break this dry spell we have been having. And then, THE STORM happened. We learned a new word – derecho – which none of us have ever heard before. Our lives were suddenly thrown into disarray. Now, a week later, many are still trying to recover from the shock.

Across Iowa, the reports of damage are so severe that many are wondering how to go forward. Cities look completely different than they did when there were still trees lining the streets. Homes now have trees in them instead of in front of them. The hum of generators and noise of chainsaws fill the streets instead of the sound of birds. Refrigerators and freezers have been emptied of food before it spoils. And yet, the people of Iowa are coming together as they often do after a disaster, supporting each other and helping total strangers. I see reports of neighbors helping neighbors, of restaurants and random people feeding those without power, of people offering their showers and their refrigerator space to others. I see linemen from across the Midwest coming in convoys to help restore power.